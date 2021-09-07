Far-right supporters are seizing low-level government positions to influence how elections are run
A recent ProPublica investigation uncovers how a cohort of far-right Trump supporters are influencing elections and the voting process. Former President Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is calling on supporters to take up low-level precinct officer positions within the Republican party to shape its future. Isaac Arnsdorf, a reporter for ProPublica, joined CBSN to discuss.