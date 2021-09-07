Far-right supporters are seizing low-level government positions to influence how elections are run

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Michigan state lawmaker Steve Carra's bid to unseat U.S. Representative Fred Upton, his third endorsement of a challenger to a Republican who voted to impeach him on a charge of sparking the Capitol riot. It was his second such endorsement in a week after throwing his weight behind a challenger to Republican U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington state, as he mixes his efforts to help Republicans win control of Congress in the November 2022 elections with a campaign to replace his Republican critics in Congress.