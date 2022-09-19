Faraday Future shareholder sues EV startup for removal of two directors

Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shareholder FF Top Holding has sued the electric vehicle startup seeking the removal of two board members, according to a court filing, escalating the battle for the revamp of the company's board.

The firm, which is yet to start production of its FF 91 luxury electric vehicle, has been under pressure from FF Top for the removal of executive chairperson Susan Swenson and board member Brian Krolicki.

In a lawsuit filed at the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday, the shareholder group – which has an over 20% stake in the firm and about 36% voting rights – said that the startup is "suffering from a crisis of leadership at the board level."

FF Top added that the "current board has driven the company into the ground".

In a separate filing with the U.S. securities regulator, the shareholder said it had delivered a notice to the company nominating Li Han and Xin (Adam) He as replacements for Swenson and Krolicki.

Last month, several employees of Faraday Future had called on the board and shareholders to remove Swenson alleging that the executive chairperson had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring".

FF Top earlier this month delivered a notice to the company seeking the removal of Swenson.

The Los Angeles-based startup has been battling high costs and supply-chain disruptions that have delayed the production of its FF 91 to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adding to the company's woes, auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers resigned last month citing the lack of effective internal controls at the company.

Faraday Future's shares have slumped about 93% since going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check firm in July last year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Uber says Lapsus$-linked hacker responsible for breach

    Uber said the attacker had not accessed any user accounts and the databases that store sensitive user information such as credit card numbers, bank account or trip details. "The attacker accessed several internal systems, and our investigation has focused on determining whether there was any material impact," Uber said, adding that investigation was still ongoing. Friday's cybersecurity incident had brought down Uber's internal communication system for a while and employees were restricted to use Salesforce-owned office messaging app Slack.

  • Porsche plans to issue 911 million shares in its IPO in an homage to its most famous car

    Porsche, the luxury German carmaker, is moving ahead with its IPO and plans to issue 911 million shares, Reuters reported, a reference to its most famous sports car model.

  • J&J’s Legal Strategy on Cancer Suits Questioned by Appeals Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson faced tough questions from federal appellate judges about whether a unit’s bankruptcy designed to deal with more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits over its baby powder was legitimate.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs

  • Oil Edges Higher as Dollar Weakness Overcomes Rate-Hike Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eked out a meager gain as the dollar weakened, with much of the market waiting to see what the Federal Reserve will decide regarding rate hikes when it meets later this week. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWest Texas

  • Adnan Syed Released From Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction

    A judge vacated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction for the 1999 death of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled on the hit ‘Serial’ podcast. The state’s attorney for Baltimore City said a nearly yearlong investigation had revealed new evidence. A Baltimore Circuit judge vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed for his alleged involvement in the 1999 death of Hae Min Lee, a case that drew national attention on the hit podcast “Serial.”

  • Vessel Shortage Makes Soaring Shipping Costs a New Energy Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Costs for shipping energy are surging as Europe’s scramble for supplies creates a shortage of vessels to carry essential fuels this winter. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinShips are carrying liquefied natural gas, diesel a

  • Lithium, Solar and Electric Vehicle Stocks Are Charging Up Momentum Traders

    Last week was brutal for index bulls, with the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 losing between 4.5% and 5.8%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 broke beneath their near-term support lines, while the Russell 2000 continues to hang on by a thread. While the major averages and most technology areas look bearish, we can't ignore how resilient the electric vehicle, lithium and solar stocks are.

  • Fed: 75-basis point hike should be 'a done deal,' strategist says

    SEI Chief Investment Officer Jim Smigiel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the FOMC meeting and what the next interest rate decision from the Fed will likely be.

  • Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

    The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates. Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.” The company told The Associated Press that it was still working on the language of the safety warning for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other regions around the world.

  • Nikola CEO Tells Jurors He Worried About Exaggerations by Company Founder Trevor Milton

    Mark Russell, testifying in securities-fraud case, said he believed company was better off with him making public statements.

  • S&P downgrades Kohl’s to speculative grade

    S&P Global Ratings downgraded Kohl’s Corp., assigning the department store chain a speculative grade. The ratings agency this month moved Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) from a BBB- rating to BB+. S&P considers BBB an investment grade, while BB is speculative.

  • FedEx is right. A global downturn is weighing down on shipping demand.

    Fedex, a darling of the pandemic explosion in online sales, said its dwindling business is a sign of an imminent global recession as consumers around the world cut back.

  • Stock markets face volatility ahead of Fed meeting to raise interest rates

    The Federal Reserve has twp-day meeting starting Tuesday and economists are preparing for another interest rate hike to come out of it. Saira Malik, chief investment officer of Nuveen, joins CBS News at the closing bell to discuss what is driving the market.

  • TREASURIES-10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike

    Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer prices in August, dashing hopes that price pressures would ease. It also made it more likely that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Traders are now pricing in an 81% chance of a 75 basis points hike and a 19% likelihood of a 100 basis points increase.

  • Explainer-What has happened to Puerto Rico's power grid since Hurricane Maria?

    Hurricane Fiona knocked out electrical power to the entire commonwealth of Puerto Rico starting on Sunday, reviving memories of Hurricane Maria, the deadly Category 4 storm that struck in 2017 and exposed the feeble nature of the island's electrical grid. Now, nearly all of Puerto Rico's roughly 3 million residents are in the dark again, and five years after Maria, it is raising renewed questions about the state of the grid. WHO RUNS PUERTO RICO'S POWER GRID?

  • Ford Drops as Inflation Warning Adds to Gloomy Commentary

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. said inflation is pushing supplier costs $1 billion higher than expected in the current quarter, joining the chorus of major corporations warning about macro challenges rippling through the economy.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chi

  • Israeli PM vows to begin production in contested gas field

    Israel's prime minister on Monday vowed to begin production at a contested Mediterranean natural gas field “as soon as it is possible,” threatening to raise tensions with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group. Yair Lapid's announcement in a statement from his office came at a sensitive time in long-running efforts by a U.S. mediator to resolve a dispute over the countries' maritime border. Lapid said it is “both possible and necessary” to reach an agreement with Lebanon, which he said would benefit both countries and “strengthen regional stability.”

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.