Faraday Future warns it may not be able to deliver its luxury EV

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Electric vehicle startup-gone-SPAC Faraday Future has raised a going concern warning, per regulatory filings. The company said it has substantial doubt as to whether it would be able to continue operating over the next year, adding that it is uncertain when it will dispatch first deliveries of its FF 91 luxury EVs.

This isn't the first time Faraday Future has delayed deliveries of the FF 91s. In July, the company pushed its start of production and first deliveries to the third and fourth quarter, citing supply chain issues and a lack of money. Now, Faraday says it doesn't expect deliveries to occur in 2022.

As of November 17, Faraday has 369 preorders, down from 399 refundable, non-binding, paid deposits it had as of June 30, according to the company.

Faraday cited many conditions that will affect the timing of deliveries, including whether suppliers meet their deliverables, the timing and success of certification testing and the implementation and effectiveness of the company's headcount reductions. Top of the list of concerns is whether Faraday will be able to secure the funds it needs to make it through the year, much less make it to first deliveries.

Last week, Faraday got a potential $350 million lifeline to help it launch its vehicle when it signed a financing deal with Yorkville Advisors Global. The equity line of credit includes an initial commitment of $200 million from the investment firm. In September, Faraday also secured up to $100 million in funding from Hong Kong holding company Senyun International. However, it seems the access to eventual liquidity is not enough to keep Faraday out of hot water in the near term.

Per Monday's filing, Faraday "projects that it may require additional funds during the remainder of 2022 and will require additional funds beyond 2022 in order to continue operations and support the ramp-up of production of the FF 91 to generate revenues to put the Company on a path to cash flow break-even."

Since Faraday was founded, the company has incurred total losses from operations, negative cash flows from operating activities and has an accumulated deficit of $3.3 billion.

The startup closed out the third quarter with $31.76 million in cash, down from $121 million at the end of last year. Net losses for the quarter total $103.4 million, which is about a third of the losses reported in Q3 2021.

Faraday's stock is down 6.79% today and over 94% this year.

The company has been battling controversies since going public through a merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. in July 2021. Months after its debut, a short seller report by J Capital alleged that Faraday had made a number of inaccurate statements.

An internal probe followed, prompting the company to restructure its board, cut the pay of two top executives and suspend at least one other. The investigation confirmed that employees made inaccurate statements to investors and that its “corporate culture failed to sufficiently prioritize compliance," which resulted in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issuing subpoenas to several executives.

Recommended Stories

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s (Catalist:5CR) Returns On Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want...

  • Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have set their sights on winning over European drivers and large corporate customers with more affordable cars that come with top safety ratings and lots of high-tech features. In the last few months, several Chinese EVs have received five-star European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) ratings - an achievement that requires loading vehicles with active and passive safety features that go well beyond legal requirements. "All Chinese EV makers want to achieve Euro NCAP five-star ratings in order to be more competitive in the European market," said Brian Gu, president of Chinese EV maker Xpeng.

  • 9 Easy Ways to Spruce Up Your Holiday Home Decor, and More

    Make your casa a festive retreat for all

  • Rwanda's electric vehicle push has a faltering start

    In a developing country like Rwanda building a market for electric cars has proved challenging.

  • This NFL Player Retired A Week After Selling a Rare 1998 Pokémon Card for $672,000

    Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez said he’s stepping down to focus on his family and “future passions.”

  • EV startup Faraday Future raises going concern doubt, delays deliveries

    The company had earlier planned to start deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of this year. Faraday Future, whose stock has plunged about 94% so far this year, said it would require additional funds to finance operations and ramp up production for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. The company had 369 pre-orders as of Nov. 17, down from 399 refundable, non-binding, paid deposits it had as of June 30, Faraday Future added.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls to 2-Year Low on Renewed Contagion Fears

    ALSO: Singapore's central bank is under scrutiny over whether Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange received favorable regulatory treatment, Sam Reynolds writes.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 11 high-dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli initially rose to prominence through his successful bets on media and […]

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • South Korean firm to spend $3.2B in TN, create 1,000 jobs in what governor calls historic investment

    LG Chem plans to spend $3 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.