Corbyn Goes on the Attack in Brexit Speech: U.K. Campaign Trail

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn came close to snatching the 2017 election from the Conservatives by changing the conversation from Brexit to austerity. His stance on the country’s divorce from the European Union has often appeared deliberately ambiguous. On Tuesday, he will attack Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy head-on after an open letter from the prime minister accused Labour of offering more uncertainty and delay.

The BBC poll tracker shows the Conservatives on an upward trajectory, and some signs of recovery for Labour. The Brexit Party is seen losing support.

U.K. Parliament Picks Speaker With Pledge to Heal Brexit DivideLib Dems expect to forge pro-Remain electoral pact in "tens of seats"U.K. Spending Ambitions Are Modest by European Standards: ChartYoung Millennials in U.K. Are Paying More Tax for Fewer BenefitsLabour will consider banning private jets, Times reports

The pound fell 0.5% on Monday For more on U.K. markets, subscribe to the Inside U.K. column

