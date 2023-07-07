Like Farage, I was dumped by Coutts for being too poor

William Sitwell was outraged when he was told he no longer qualified for an account

For several days we were led to believe there were dark forces at work. The closing down of Nigel Farage’s bank account at Coutts suggested sinister goings-on, not least because Farage himself, former leader of Ukip, presenter at GB News, pointed to a conspiracy. In a six-minute video he talked of an anti-Brexit banking industry imposing upon him “political persecution”. Losing his bank account was like being labelled a “non-person”. The poor fellow was being driven into exile by a cabal of anonymous enemies in the shadows. Think Napoleon, Casanova, the Dalai Lama …

But now we know the truth. Farage was dismissed by Coutts because he simply doesn’t have the funds to make him a suitable Coutts customer. How the mighty fall. Coutts has been the banker to royalty for centuries, one of the world’s oldest banks and in its own words: “banking the best and brightest for over three hundred years”. And that’s not you Nigel. What an astonishing humiliation. Don’t I know it. I was given the boot by Coutts some 25 years ago.

Now, to hold an account, you need to invest some £1 million with them or have around £3 million in savings. More than two decades ago, the requirements were considerably less onerous. One needed to have around £2,000 in credit.

To me this was unheard of. I mean, one only had overdrafts in banks, right? If there was a couple of grand hanging around you’d spend it. The beers were on you.

But the formal letter to me still stung and came out of the blue.

It was charmingly written. Of course what an honour it had been for the bank to serve me, after a long family line of accounts. But now, with enormous regret, without sufficient funds in keeping with the institution’s current operating mandate, I would be required to take my glorious business elsewhere.

Sitwell: 'Farage was dismissed by Coutts because he simply doesn’t have the funds' - Getty

How very dare they, I spluttered. I was now officially labelled by the Queen’s banker as Nouveau Poor. After all this time. Yes, my family had long banked at Coutts, but the bank also groomed me. At Eton they even had a branch on the High Street, keen to foster relationships with the leaders and wealthy elite of the future. And how I repaid those early overtures.

My school days were, for me, like today, a cashless society. I had no cash. But I had a Coutts chequebook. A grandly grey little booklet within which lay a path to riches, or at least sweets in the school tuck shop, Rowlands.

I wrote cheques for a small bag of Cola Fizzes, cheques for a flake, for a can of Coke. Once I was old enough to drink in the school bar, Tap, I wrote cheques for a pint of Newcastle Brown Ale and a crab roll. I wrote cheques out for as little as 12p. And I know this because every cheque I wrote out was returned each month with my bank statements. The idea was you checked the amount against the statement. Of course I did no such thing, simply marvelling at the miracles the Coutts chequebook performed.

Quite what the staff at Coutts must have thought, I can only imagine. After leaving school I wrote out cheques left, right and centre. My brother and I discovered a new game of competing to see whose illegible writing would a) work at the retailer where the cheque was being written and b) be honoured by the bank.

I have old cheques which are literally scrawls of total illegibility. Where my signature was nothing but a flurry of scratched lines. But it worked at our favourite restaurant, Kensington Place. And drinks were exchanged for my Coutts cheques at 151, a nightclub on King’s Road in Chelsea.

And still the bank honoured them and returned them for my records. Until someone woke up to the fact that this hilarious joke had gone on long enough, that the paltry income I received as a young journalist neither equated with the outflow of spending nor suggested I was destined for tycoon status.

So they wrote to me, dismissed me and my dismal earnings, and I took my misfortune to Barclays. I said goodbye to the bank, to those chequebooks and the chance to walk into some of their fabulous branches – including a vast, towering edifice on the Strand and a chic but diminutive one on Fleet Street.

I was heartbroken. My late father had banked with them. He had a unique relationship with money, a sort of hope that belied reality. Many of my happy memories of him are of us wandering up Fleet Street prior to a merry lunch at El Vino’s. First there was a visit to Coutts, where I was always struck by the warmth and friendliness of the staff and my father – despite the parlous state of his finances – always seemed to leave with more money in his pocket than when he had entered. And then we’d have a nice lunch.

I would miss those managers too. Mine was a Mr Blundell. I could sense him pulling his hair out as he wrote: pleading, fruitlessly, about my unauthorised overdrafts. I once called him in desperation, having run out of money while interrailing through Europe. “Oh Mr Sitwell,” moaned the poor man. “What are you doing in Budapest? The state of your account!”

Nigel, I feel your pain. The ignominy of having it revealed that one is not a multi-millionaire. Still, the kudos of Coutts rather petered out when it merged with NatWest in 2000. Very “high street”. Then it became far fruitier to brandish cards and cheques issued by the likes of Hoare’s or Child & Co. But, today, I don’t suppose they would countenance even the sons of billionaires to write out cheques for two Curly Wurlies and a Fruit Salad.

