If Farage returns, the Tories now face a truly existential threat

Richard Tice ’s Reform Party will struggle to break into mainstream politics so long as the First Past the Post system endures. Yet you don’t need to be in Parliament to be influential – just ask Nigel Farage. Recent events suggest that the Tories should be exceptionally worried about the risks posed by Reform. Consider the experience of David Cameron ; having ignored the Ukip threat for years, he paid a heavy price for this neglect.

Reform UK performed especially well in the Tamworth by-election, keeping their deposit and finishing above the Liberal Democrat candidate. Yet in both Tamworth and Mid-Bedfordshire, Reform’s vote share was slightly higher than Labour’s majorities – so they may well have cost the Tories two crucial victories. The polling guru John Curtice has warned of a dangerous “pincer movement” for the Conservatives, as Leave voters simultaneously desert the party in favour of Labour and Reform UK. Although the anti-Tory vote was undoubtedly the key factor at the by-elections, Reform’s success could cost the Conservative Party many more seats at the next general election.

In its previous guise as the Brexit Party, the party had already made a decisive (yet much-overlooked) impact on the electoral landscape. Ironically, several frontbench Labour MPs, including Yvette Cooper, Ed Miliband and Bridget Phillipson, owe their continuing careers to Nigel Farage. In 2019, for example, Cooper held her Pontefract seat by a margin of under 1300 votes. The Brexit Party candidate won over 8000.

Had the Brexit Party not been around in 2019, the Conservatives might well be sitting on a 1983-level majority (of 140+) rather than the 80-seat one they secured. What’s more, this came after the uneasy truce between the two parties, when the Brexit Party agreed only to contest opposition seats and asked its candidates to stand down in the 317 constituencies already held by the Conservatives. This time around, there will be no such pact. Richard Tice has made no secret of his desire to destroy the Tories, vowing to field candidates in every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales.

Reform UK’s main targets will be Boris Johnson’s volatile 2019 voting coalition; encompassing industrial heartlands in the Midlands and north of England, plus pro-Brexit coastal communities in the east and west. Tice will no doubt capitalise on widespread anger about uncontrolled borders and high legal migration (despite Brexit).

The final question mark is over Nigel Farage’s future. Currently Mr Farage appears to be enjoying his career as a GB News host; a position affording him a prominent position in right-wing circles without the responsibility and compromises associated with mainstream politics. Though appearing at the Conservative Party conference in his capacity as a GB News presenter, and not, as some left-wing hacks suggested, at the behest of the Tory Party, Farage loomed over proceedings like Banquo at the feast; popping up every so often to lob a political hand-grenade in the Prime Minister’s direction, or simply to be mobbed by fans. A recent New Statesman list ranked Mr Farage as the most influential figure on the UK Right; a brutal judgment on the Prime Minister, yet painfully accurate. By contrast, Richard Tice lacks the name recognition of his predecessor; I suspect few voters will have heard of either him or the party he leads.

Yet if Reform managed to generate the impact they did this week – given how little the electorate knows about them – how much more traction might they enjoy with a leader of Farage’s high profile and communication skills? A final-act substitution of Tice with Farage as the public face of Reform UK could seal the Conservatives’ fate; taking them from 1997-style defeat into full-blown existential territory.

