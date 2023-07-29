Farage says small businesses that won’t go cashless are having accounts shut down

Nigel Farage said the numbers getting their accounts closed because of ‘political opinion stuff’, as in his case, appear ‘not particularly huge’ - Gareth Fuller/PA

Banks are closing down the accounts of small businesses that refuse to go cashless, Nigel Farage said as he launched a new campaign to help victims of de-banking.

The former Ukip leader has set up a website, AccountClosed.org, which is aimed at helping people who have had financial services unfairly withdrawn.

“Everything tells me that this is a major national scandal that needs to be revealed and needs to be acted upon,” he told The Telegraph.

After having his own accounts at Coutts closed because his political views were deemed not to align with the bank’s values, Mr Farage last week welcomed the resignations of Dame Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest, which owns Coutts, and Peter Flavel, the Coutts chief executive.

He wants to significantly widen his campaign with AccountClosed.org, saying he decided to launch the website because “at the moment we don’t quite know the scale of the problem”.

He said he had been “overwhelmed” by members of the public sending him their own cases since revealing how his account was closed.

“I start work at four o’clock in the morning looking at all this stuff,” he added. “I’m beginning to have the impression this is much, much bigger than any of us could have contemplated.”

The website will try to establish in detail the various reasons why customers are having services withdrawn, with people invited to submit their own experiences along with the banks involved to help identify the “worst offenders”.

‘We don’t want cash’

Based on what he has heard to date, Mr Farage’s “biggest worry” relates to small and medium-sized businesses – including banks allegedly threatening to close the accounts of enterprises reliant on cash.

“There are clearly a couple of things that have emerged,” he says. “Number one, a concerted attempt to drive out cash.

“You’re running a fish store? Well get a credit card machine – we don’t want cash. You’re a window cleaner? Sorry, we don’t want cash. A lot of that.

“I’ve got dozens of accounts of people saying to me that their bank is saying they are putting in too much cash, where’s the cash coming from, do they have the receipts to back up the cash?” He said accounts being closed on this basis has “happened to plenty of people”.

Investors in cryptocurrencies have also been affected, he added. “I had a 19-year-old today, telling me that he puts 50 quid a month into crypto. And the bank have said ‘nope, sorry, we don’t want your business’. So they’re even limiting how people spend money, which I find quite a shock.”

Expats and those receiving money from abroad have also run into trouble.

Mr Farage said the numbers getting their accounts closed because of “political opinion stuff”, as in his case, appear “not particularly huge”, but added: “The danger is it gets a lot bigger, as now through AI the banks are able to search the social media accounts of all of their customers. That’s very sinister and very worrying.”

‘Help me to help you’

He believes the full scale of de-banking has only just come to light because most victims “don’t say anything to anyone”. “They are embarrassed, they are humiliated. And they fear that, if they speak out in any way at all, it will damage their credit rating for the future. And there is strong evidence that’s true.”

The de-banking phenomenon, he thinks, has been driven by “complete overkill” in the application of anti-money laundering and “politically exposed person” directives, along with a creeping politicisation of banks.

Mr Farage claimed the latter issue is endemic throughout corporate culture, saying: “It has run through the public and private sectors at the most extraordinary speed, accelerated particularly by the Black Lives Matter movement.”

But, for the time being at least, he is focusing on banks, explaining: “It’s in banking that it’s not only reached its most extreme point, but it’s reached an industry that is as essential as water and electricity.

“There is a culture that has gone right through the whole of banking of being terrified, terrified of heavy fines, as keen to show their green credentials and their inclusivity as they are to get on with the business of banking.”

AccountClosed.org will function as a help site, providing users with a template to send subject access requests (SARs) to obtain information about why their own accounts have been closed, as Mr Farage did to explosive effect with Coutts. He admitted that “until a couple of months ago I didn’t know what an SAR was”.

As well as documenting cases and identifying trends, he said he intended to use the website to ask for support with his campaign and his message to people was “help me to help you”.

He continued: “We’re going to be appealing for people who are lawyers, we’re going to be appealing for people who are administrators.

“If we can pick up cases… this is where it could be interesting. If we were able to represent large numbers of people collectively, then I think we may well have the ability to form a really powerful lobby group to go to Parliament and say ‘look, we need not just a cultural change within the banks… but actually, we’ve got to rethink this legislation’.

“I mean, for us to be a functioning, capitalist economy, encouraging entrepreneurship, we have to have a banking system that works with us, not against us.”

Having led Ukip and the Brexit Party, Mr Farage has plenty of experience of helming insurgent political forces, but he insisted this one would be non-partisan.

On Friday, he tweeted his support for the Remain campaigner Gina Miller, who also claims to have been de-banked. “There is absolutely no politics in this whatsoever,” he said.

Mr Farage said the website was currently being run by “a couple of financial guys and a couple of lawyers who’ve done the work”, adding: “It’s their baby and they want me to front it and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

He has already claimed two major scalps and does not appear to be finished yet. The announcement by Sir Howard Davies on Friday that he would not resign as the NatWest chairman was a “very poor decision”, he said.

Halfway through our phone conversation on Friday afternoon, he interjects: “Oh Smith, they’ve got him, Smith’s gone!”

Had another banking executive been forced out? No, it was just Mr Farage keeping an eye on England bowling to the Australian batsman Steve Smith in the background.

For now, his banking crusade takes priority over the Ashes. “This is about the right to free speech,” he said. “About having a country where people are treated fairly in an age when you frankly can’t function on a personal level, let alone a business level, without a bank account.”

