After the Farage scandal – is now a good time to buy NatWest shares?

natwest

A buying opportunity has opened up in NatWest shares for DIY investors, experts have suggested.

It follows the exit of the bank’s chief executive Dame Alison Rose which triggered a sell-off on Wednesday.

Dame Alison resigned after admitting she had leaked private banking information about Nigel Farage to the BBC.

Mr Farage has been at the centre of a public scandal with Coutts, a branch of the NatWest Group, after The Telegraph revealed the former Ukip leader’s accounts were closed because the bank said his views did not align with its values.

What happened to the shares?

Following Dame Alison’s exit, NatWest has had £800m wiped off its market value.

The shares dropped 3.7pc on Wednesday, and are 10pc down in the year to date.

But City analysts are still largely optimistic, with eight ranking the stock as a “buy”. Three were neutral, ranking it as a “hold”, with just one “sell”, according to TipRanks, a research website.

Steve Clayton, of the broker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “There will be a leadership question given the nature of Dame Alison’s departure. But there is nothing to suggest that there will be a strategic change in the business – no one was saying she was doing a bad job prior to this, and when you invest in NatWest you get a much more simplified and less risky business than you did a decade ago.”

The bank’s latest quarterly results showed that profits nudged up 1pc to £1.3bn and its return on tangible equity – a ratio which measures the bank’s profitability – was at 19.8pc.

Analysts at rival broker Berenger noted at the time that NatWest looked “particularly undervalued” at 242p a share, which is slightly above their current level.

Yield and buybacks

The Government is the largest shareholder, owning nearly 40pc of NatWest, but the bank is in the process of buying £800m of its own shares back.

NatWest is able to do this partly because of its improving “net interest margin”, which measures the difference between how much net income it earns from interest charged on loans and how much it pays out in interest on saving products.

This margin stood at 3.27pc in the first quarter of this year, seven basis points higher than the previous quarter.

The company also has a robust track record for shareholder payouts. A sell-off in its shares means it now has a dividend yield of 5.7pc.

How expensive are the shares?

NatWest shares currently trade at six times earnings for 2023, which is a relatively low ratio but not dissimilar to its peer, Lloyds Banking Group. Both have dividend yields of more than 5pc.

However, Mr Clayton noted there were still plenty of risks for DIY investors to take into account.

“Retail banking is not an easy industry these days, with fintech rivals nibbling away at attractive franchises like foreign exchange and payments. Banks are constantly fighting to retain their territory,” he said.

Michael Hewson, of the broker CMC Markets, added that while bank shares had fallen out of favour recently, they had rebounded well from the pandemic.

“Three years ago, NatWest was trading at lows of around 120p a share. It has roughly doubled since then, so you could say the low hanging fruit has already been picked. But putting aside the news about Dame Alison, the bank is still in decent shape.

“Lloyds has improving margins too. Remember Barclays is slightly different as it has an investment banking division, which means it has more global exposure compared with NatWest and Lloyds. Instead, these two are more exposed to concerns around the health of the British consumer and the housing market in particular,” he said.

Mr Clayton added that a key risk was the bad debt provisions that banks made on their balance sheets. “The expectation is that bad debt charges may have to go up at some point, as they are still historically low. This made sense when interest rates were vanishingly low, but it is counter intuitive when rates are higher.

“If bad debt charges normalise to historic levels, then we could be looking at a share price of 10 times earnings instead of six,” he said.

