Farah Griffin slams Ramaswamy for ‘dog whistle’ about Haley’s name

Pundit Alyssa Farah Griffin took a shot at GOP presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy after the Republican used Nikki Haley’s maiden name on his campaign website.

“Of course Vivek is referring to Nikki Haley by her maiden name – Namrata Randhawa – on his his website,” Farah Griffin, who is a political analyst for CNN and co-host of ABC’s “The View,” wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Reminder: Nikki is her name on her birth certificate & this is a dog whistle. Crazy to see it coming from a fellow Indian American.”

Farah Griffin included a screenshot in her posting of a passage from Ramaswamy’s campaign website refuting criticism Haley, another GOP presidential primary hopeful, had leveled against him on foreign policy.

“WRONG. Keep lying, Nimarata Randhawa,” according to Ramaswamy’s campaign website in response to the assertion “Vivek doesn’t support Israel.”

“The desperation is showing,” he wrote of Haley and others who have raised concerns about his positions on foregin policy and the Middle East.

During last week’s GOP primary debate, Haley and Ramaswamy clashed in a heated argument during which Haley said the political newcomer’s lack of experience in the foreign policy arena “shows.”

Ramaswamy responded by sarcastically wishing Haley “well in your future career on the boards of Lockheed [Martin] and Raytheon.”

