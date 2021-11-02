Farallon Capital Opposes Terms of Merck’s Acceleron Takeover

Scott Deveau
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Another top-10 holder in Acceleron Pharma Inc. has come out against its proposed $11.5 billion takeover by Merck & Co. Inc., arguing the sale price undervalues the company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Farallon Capital Management, which owns a more than 4% stake in Acceleron, said in an emailed statement that it appreciated the value the management team has created and the strategic position it has achieved. But it said it doesn’t support the terms of the sale.

“While we hold Merck in high regard, its offer of $180 per share does not recognize the value of the company’s uniquely strategic position,” the firm said. “We believe Acceleron has a clear path to substantial value creation as a standalone company, and less strategic assets have recently been sold for far higher valuations.”

Acceleron fell 0.5% to $173.04 at 10:30 a.m. in New York trading Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $10.6 billion.

Representatives for Acceleron and Merck weren’t immediately available for comment.

Farallon’s opposition is another blow to Acceleron’s plans to sell itself.

Merck agreed to buy Acceleron in September and said it expects the deal to close by year end. But Merck needs a majority of a Acceleron’s shareholders to tender their shares in order for the deal to proceed. The price values Acceleron at a 34% premium to where it traded at the end of August.

That’s not good enough for several large investors that have expressed reservations about the deal. Darwin Global Management, which owns a 3.8% stake in the company, and Holocene Advisors, have said they won’t tender their shares.

Another top holder, Avoro Capital Advisors, which owns about 7% of Acceleron, has been vocal in its opposition to the deal. It argued in a letter to shareholders last week that a sale at $180 a share is not needed at the time, especially at that price.

Avoro has argued that there are other avenues the company could pursue to raise capital, including remaining independent and monetizing royalties.

Behzad Aghazadeh, Avoro Capital managing partner, said if the current board is unwilling to forgo the Merck deal and pursue a standalone strategy, he would be willing to revamp the board and add directors with relevant experience.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Acceleron’s largest shareholder, plans to tender its shares in the deal, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last month. Bristol-Myers owns a 11.5% stake in the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates Farallon quote in third paragraph; adds trading in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merck Pushes Acceleron Buyout By Refiling For Antitrust Review

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) revealed that it had temporarily withdrawn its premerger notification and report form. The company said it plans to refile today. The move will provide the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) additional time to review the Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) deal. It also gives Merck a reason to extend the tender offer time for collecting the required shares from Acceleron investors. The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on November 18, rather than the previous No

  • 10 Stocks Making Headlines After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks making headlines after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks Making Headlines After Earnings Reports. Investors seemed disappointed with the latest earnings reports from tech giants, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon.com, […]

  • Barclays’ new chief is India-born CS Venkatakrishnan

    Venkatakrishnan and Staley were also together at JPMorgan, where Venkatakrishnan warned of the "London Whale" rogue trader in 2012.

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • The Fed 'doesn't want to lock itself in' to interest rate hikes: Strategist

    HSBC Global Private Banking & Wealth Global CIO Willem Sels discussed the latest about the Federal Reserve's decision-making.

  • Fed preview: What's next for the Federal Reserve

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung details the context around the two-day Fed meeting happening this week.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Falls On Hertz Deal Uncertainty

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points Tuesday, as Tesla stock briefly skidded more than 5% after an Elon Musk tweet.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks That Could Double By 2024

    With the cannabis industry still in its infancy in the U.S., there are plenty of upstarts that are building the foundations of future prosperity as they become established in their markets. MariMed (OTC: MRMD) is an up-and-coming pure-play medicinal cannabis business that's growing at a white-hot pace while remaining profitable. Between its sales at dispensaries and licensing fees from other players looking to sell MariMed's products, its quarterly revenue has grown by more than 846% in the last three years.

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • A former Goldman Sachs boss says millennials were right to splurge their stimulus checks on crypto and meme stocks, and to stick it to Wall Street

    Raoul Pal noted that the Occupy Wall Street movement fell on deaf ears, and young investors don't care what the establishment says.

  • Could Shiba Inu Fall 90% (or More)? Here's What History Suggests

    While the Big Two, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum, often get all the glory, the buzz right now belongs to meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The Shiba Inu dog breed was the inspiration behind the ultra-popular Shiba Inu coin.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour. Additionally, you can use a benchmark like the S&P 500 but you will likely need to do a weighted average of one or more indices because a diversified portfolio will not be 100% invested in the S&P 500.

  • Zillow is offloading 7,000 homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • Rivian Is Going Public. Opportunity Is Knocking.

    Rivian looks to be starting its IPO roadshow—and none too soon. If the all-electric truck maker followed its original IPO timeline—selling stock around Thanksgiving—it risked missing an incredible opportunity to raise capital. The truck maker had been targeting an $80 billion valuation when it filed confidentially to go public in late August.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Nvidia (NVDA) Now

    Nvidia (NVDA) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.