Farcaster hype grows, Bluesky opens to the public and SEC’s Hester Peirce is open to new token proposals

This week the crypto market was relatively up as the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, rose 5.7 and 6%, respectively, on the week, according to CoinMarketCap data. The global crypto market cap increased 5.5% over a seven-day period to $1.72 trillion.

Of the top 10 tokens by market cap, Solana increased the most on the week at 7.7% at the time of writing.

This year, Chain Reaction is doing monthly series diving into different topics and themes in crypto. To start things off, this month we’re focusing on NFTs.

For this week’s episode, I interviewed Devin Finzer, the CEO of NFT marketplace OpenSea. This is also our first full video recording and it’s on TechCrunch’s YouTube channel; check it out here.

He co-founded OpenSea in 2017 and it quickly climbed to become one of the most well known -- and well funded -- NFT marketplaces. Two years ago, it raised $300 million in a Series C round at a $13.3 billion post-money valuation, bringing its total capital raised to over $400 million. Some of its investors include firms Andreessen Horowitz and Paradigm, as well as celebrities like Kevin Durant and Ashton Kutcher.

Despite the NFT market’s trading volume falling from all-time highs in late 2021 to early 2022, OpenSea is still pushing forward, even though other NFT marketplaces have popped up and challenged their dominance.

Devin and I discuss the importance of web3 games integrating NFTs, Web 2.0 firms launching their own digital collectibles and challenges the marketplace faces.

This week we also have a bonus episode with Hester Peirce, commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

I moderated a fireside chat with Commissioner Peirce at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business alongside Eddie Cullen, a former candidate for New York City Mayor in 2021 and co-founder and CEO of Crescite Innovation Corporation.

We discussed a number of timely topics, including the SEC’s spot bitcoin ETF approval, policy making to keep crypto innovation alive in the U.S. and the commissioner’s Token Safe Harbor Proposal 2.0 and whether Peirce is considering a new one.

Superform Labs raised $6.5 million to help others distribute, manage and access yield MediConCen raised $6.85 million to automate insurance claims with AI and blockchain tech Immoblocks raised $5.67 million for its blockchain-based real estate investment platform Filecoin-centric staking protocol GLIF raised $4.5 million in a seed round led by Multicoin Tether led a $25 million Series A round for mobile payment app Oobit

