Fare Share: Patrons invited to nominate Ohio restaurants, staff for Industry awards

The Ohio Restaurant Association hosts an Industry Awards Celebration to recognize Ohio’s best and brightest in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. The annual event is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, commitment, extraordinary contributions and innovative ideas of restaurants across the state.

This year, the celebration, slated Dec. 6, adds a new twist. For the first time, the general public is invited to nominate a favorite restaurant, foodservice employee, etc.

John Barker is president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

The community has rallied around restaurants and invested time and money to help their hometown favorites survive the past two years. We believe it is exceptionally important to hear from patrons as we recognize this year’s Industry Awards winners.

Award categories are Best Restaurant, Best Community Partner, Best Guest Experience Provider, Best Behind the Scenes Employee, Industry Innovator, Rising Star, Hall of Fame, Lifetime Achievement and others.

Recent central Ohio winners include Scott Heimlich with Barcelona as the 2016 Outstanding Restauranteur; El Vaquero as the recipient of the Nourishing the Community Award in 2019; Letha Pugh, the cofounder of Bake Me Happy, as the winner of the 2020 Rising Star Award; and Donatos founder Jim Grote as the Hall of Fame winner in 2021.

As customers, we often remember the host who always greets us with a smile or the bartender who crafts the perfect cocktail with a twist just for us. We pay compliments to the chef for preparing a delectable dish and insist our family and friends visit our favorite restaurant. This is the people’s moment to recognize the foodservice employee that makes their dining experience memorable and the restaurant they just can’t stop talking about.

When asked about her experience winning the 2020 Rising Star Industry Award, Pugh said, “It was a highlight for me in 2020 and continues to be one of my greatest honors. I am appreciative of the recognition.”

The consumer’s voice is important in recognizing the best of the restaurant industry in greater Columbus and throughout Ohio. By submitting nominations for a 2022 Industry Award, people are beginning the process of honoring an industry professional or restaurant location deserving of recognition and fanfare.

With more than 20,000 restaurants and 500,000-plus foodservice employees across Ohio, the restaurant industry continues to play a significant role in the vitality, connection and growth of our communities. The ORA is proud to recognize the restaurant industry’s best and brightest at our annual Industry Awards Celebration, and we invite their patrons to play a significant role in 2022.

To submit nominations and learn more about the Ohio Restaurant Association Industry Awards Celebration. go to ohiorestaurant.org/industryawards.

