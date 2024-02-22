Fareham fire: Osborne View pub staff evacuated from pub

The British Broadcasting Corporation

Fire crews are continuing to deal with a blaze that took hold in the roof of a pub.

The fire broke out at The Osborne View in Hill Head Road, Fareham, Hampshire, at about 02:30 GMT.

Ten fire crews tackled the blaze overnight, with relief crews using aerial ladders to dampen hotspots.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said there had been "significant" damage, but all staff had been evacuated from the building.

Surrounding roads have been closed and people living nearby have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

The fire service said it was using six fire engines, an aerial ladder and jets to dampen down hotspots, while specialist vehicles including water carriers and an environmental protection unit were also on the scene.

Incident commander Jim Clarke said: "We anticipate an emergency service presence for a large portion of the day.

"There is sadly a significant amount of damage to the building. Our empathy is with the owners, staff and local residents as we know The Osborne View is an asset to the community."

Matt Kearsey, managing director of pub owners Hall & Woodhouse, confirmed all staff had been evacuated unharmed from the building.

"The wellbeing of all those affected is our primary concern and we will be providing support and reassurance to all those who require it," he said.

"Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were quickly in attendance and are helping to bring the fire under control.

"I would like to pass on my deepest gratitude to the emergency crews for their swift action and bravery."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.