Farewell David Warner – cricket's ultimate pantomime villain

So it is farewell to David Warner, the arch Ashes villain. Will he be missed? A little, but the barrackers in the Hollies Stand will find a new target and Australian cricket will move on too because Warner’s powers as an opener faded a long time ago.

Even he admitted this week it could all have ended earlier with a few low scores at the start of the Ashes series. Instead a couple of battling innings at Edgbaston and Lord’s saved his skin and left him to play his planned goodbye Test at his home ground this week.

The thief that stole his baggy green cap somewhere in transit from Melbourne to Sydney has a nabbed priceless piece of cricketing memorabilia and it requires a hard heart not to hope that Warner is reunited with it because despite all the rows and ugliness, he was a fine player and a complex character who provided the villainy that Ashes cricket in particular thrives on.

Test cricket needs controversy and characters because the nature of the game, generally slow paced and reliant on subtle twists and turns, can be lost on the casual sports fan.

As a non-contact sport, cricket’s on-field scandals are transgressions of the laws and the so-called morality of the game, far more interesting and nuanced than bad tackles and VAR rows. See how the Jonny Bairstow stumping at Lord’s mushroomed into something ethical, far bigger than whether he was in his crease or not, and how mankading divides opinion, often along cultural lines.

Warner was at the centre of some of the biggest controversies of his age. Punching Joe Root in a Birmingham bar a decade ago and the subsequent public apology was a foretaste of what was to come. The Sandpaper scandal was just plain cheating in its purest form and is the asterisk his career will never shed. His snarling, crude sledging on the field went too far, which is why there was little sympathy when his comeuppance came at Newlands in 2018. We often talk about characters people live to hate in Ashes cricket. Well, Warner was an actual villain (in cricket terms) at times.

Warner's career will be indellibly linked to Sandpapergate - Getty Images/Peter Parks

He was a character impossible to tame and that frightens cricket boards who worry about corporate sponsorship deals and always saying the right thing in a sensitive age. Regardless of the controversy, there is no question that Warner the batsman will have inspired many young kids in Australia to play the game and bat in the manner required these days to make it in all forms. In full flow, usually on his own pitches, he was brilliant to watch.

He is one T20 short of playing 100 matches for Australia in all formats. He followed Michael Slater and Matthew Hayden by being a belligerent, aggressive opener, the hardest position in the order to make a success of over the long term. His average of 44 and strike rate of 70 with 26 hundreds is the record of a Test player of the highest standing, although his record overseas prevents him being bracketed alongside the very best.

His duels with Stuart Broad were great sporting theatre and a battle Warner lost. He never quite managed to correct his alignment to right armers bowling round the wicket, a weakness exposed in his mid 30s when it is so much harder for players to learn new skills.

As a character he was a bull from a humble, working class background brought up “in the housing projects” in his own words who now boasts a multi million pound property empire. Since his return from his ban, he has kept his head down and avoided controversy, although many in Australian cricket will be nervously awaiting his post-retirement book.

There was some intense lobbying last year to lift the lifetime leadership ban imposed on him after Sandpapergate and wondering what Warner the captain would be like is a good debating topic. I suspect he would be like Ben Stokes, always gambling and likely to be followed by his team-mates, as well as feared.

Warner in full flow at the crease was a glorious sight - Shutterstock/Joel Carrett

Like Stokes, Warner is more intelligent than people give him credit for. Cricket can be snooty and likes its captains to be well educated and clean cut. But abrasive characters like Stokes and Warner possess cricket intelligence and embrace risk, making them capable of inspirational ideas and actions. They do not fear failure, they shrug it off. Stokes v Warner as Ashes leaders would be unmissable.

No doubt Warner will be given standing ovations this week, probably a guard of honour will be formed. Not all will join in. Mitchell Johnson’s recent spat with him showed what a divisive character he was even in his own dressing room and England players will be glad to see him go. There was no love lost, genuinely, between the two even if his relationship with Broad thawed over time. Warner goes with an ending of his own choosing and very few manage that. Broad did it with the skill of an entertainer at the Oval last summer, and Warner will hope to emulate that this week at the SCG. He will not be forgotten, but will not always be remembered for the right reasons.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.