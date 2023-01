Farewell, fighters: A list of former UFC champs and more MMA notables who retired in 2022

MMA is a constantly evolving sport with a revolving door of athletes entering and exiting. Currently fighters from the era that helped make the sport so popular are beginning to trickle away from competition and hang up their gloves to move on to the next chapters in their lives.

If there’s one thing that’s well known about combat sports retirements, though, it’s that they often don’t last long. The urge to compete and, perhaps more importantly, get a payday will continue to drive fighters back, even well beyond their expiration dates.

In 2022, there was an uptick in notable fighters announcing they are retired, and we have a list of those who opted to walk away last year.

Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt

MMA debut date: June 20, 2004

Retirement date: Jan. 10, 2022

Age: 48

Record: 13-14-1

Notable wins: Derrick Lewis, Frank Mir, Wanderlei Silva, Mirko Cro Cop

Source: Hunt’s retirement

Dhiego Lima

Dhiego Lima

MMA debut date: Feb. 5, 2010

Retirement date: Feb. 9, 2022

Age: 33

Record: 15-9

Notable wins: Court McGee, Chad Laprise, David Michaud

Source: Lima’s retirement

Andre Soukhamthath

Andre Soukhamthath

MMA debut date: Sept. 10, 2011

Retirement date: March 4, 2022

Age: 34

Record: 14-10

Notable wins: Jonathan Martinez, Luke Sanders

Source: Soukhamthath’s retirement

Roxanne Modafferi

Roxanne Modafferi

MMA debut date: Nov. 10, 2003

Retirement date: Feb. 12, 2022

Age: 40

Record: 25-20

Notable wins: Maycee Barber, Andrea Lee, Marlos Coenen

Source: Modafferi’s retirement

Paul Daley

Paul Daley

MMA debut date: June 29, 2003

Retirement date: May 13, 2022

Age: 39

Record: 43-18-2

Notable wins: Martin Kampmann, Jorge Masvidal, Lorenz Larkin

Source: Daley’s retirement

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

MMA debut date: May 19, 2012

Retirement date: June 11, 2022

Age: 35

Record: 16-5

Notable wins: Carla Esparza, Claudia Gadelha, Jessica Andrade

Source: Jedrzejczyk’s retirement

Zabit Magomedsharipov

Zabit Magomedsharipov

MMA debut date: May 9, 2012

Retirement date: June 15, 2022

Age: 31

Record: 18-1

Notable wins: Calvin Kattar, Jeremy Stephens

Source: Magomedsharipov’s retirement

Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig

MMA debut date: Feb. 21, 2009

Retirement date: June 15, 2022

Age: 38

Record: 14-10

Notable wins: Cortney Casey, Alexa Grasso

Source: Herrig’s retirement

Eddie Wineland

Eddie Wineland

MMA debut date: April 12, 2003

Retirement date: June 19, 2022

Age: 38

Record: 24-16-1

Notable wins: Brad Pickett, Takeya Mizugaki

Source: Wineland’s retirement

Valerie Loureda

Valerie Loureda

MMA debut date: Feb. 16, 2019

Retirement date: June 29, 2022

Age: 24

Record: 4-1

Source: Loureda’s retirement

Sarah Kaufman

Sarah Kaufman

MMA debut date: June 6, 2006

Retirement date: June 30, 2022

Age: 37

Record: 22-5

Notable wins: Liz Carmouche, Alexis Davis, Leslie Smith

Source: Kaufman’s retirement

Jessica Eye

Jessica Eye

MMA debut date: June 5, 2010

Retirement date: July 2, 2022

Age: 36

Record: 15-11

Notable wins: Katlyn Chookagian, Viviane Araujo, Leslie Smith

Source: Eye’s retirement

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone

MMA debut date: Feb. 11, 2006

Retirement date: July 2, 2022

Age: 39

Record: 36-17

Notable wins: Charles Oliveira, Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza

Source: Cerrone’s retirement

James Krause

James Krause

MMA debut date: Nov. 28, 2007

Retirement date: Aug. 1, 2022

Age: 36

Record: 28-8

Notable wins: Michael Johnson, Daron Cruickshank, Sergio Moraes

Source: Krause’s retirement

Uriah Hall

Uriah Hall

MMA debut date: Oct. 29, 2005

Retirement date: Aug. 10, 2022

Age: 38

Record: 17-11

Notable wins: Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman, Gegard Mousasi

Source: Hall’s retirement

Robin Van Roosmalen

Robin Van Roosmalen

MMA debut date: Feb. 19, 2016

Retirement date: Aug. 12, 2022

Age: 33

Record: 2-0

Source: Van Roosmalen’s retirement

Nina Nunes

Nina Nunes

MMA debut date: Sept. 11, 2010

Retirement date: Aug. 13, 2022

Age: 37

Record: 11-7

Notable wins: Claudia Gadelha, Cynthia Calvillo, Angela Hill

Source: Nunes’ retirement

Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald

MMA debut date: Oct. 15, 2005

Retirement date: Aug. 13, 2022

Age: 33

Record: 23-10-1

Notable wins: B.J. Penn, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Douglas Lima

Source: MacDonald’s retirement

Erick Silva

Erick Silva

MMA debut date: June 4, 2005

Retirement date: Aug. 20, 2022

Age: 38

Record: 20-11

Notable wins: Josh Koscheck, Jason High, Charlie Brenneman

Source: Silva’s retirement

Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold

MMA debut date: July 24, 2007

Retirement date: Aug. 20, 2022

Age: 38

Record: 16-6

Notable wins: Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida, Michael Bisping

Source: Rockhold’s retirement

Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva

MMA debut date: Nov. 1, 1996

Retirement date: Aug. 31, 2022

Age: 46

Record: 35-14-1

Notable wins: Quinton Jackson, Michael Bisping, Kazushi Sakuraba

Source: Silva’s retirement

Alessio Di Chirico

Alessio Di Chirico

MMA debut date: Dec. 9, 2011

Retirement date: Sept. 6, 2022

Age: 33

Record: 13-7

Notable wins: Joaquin Buckley, Julian Marquez

Source: Di Chirico’s retirement

Leonardo Santos

Leonardo Santos

MMA debut date: June 29, 2002

Retirement date: Sept. 9, 2022

Age: 42

Record: 18-6-1

Notable wins: Kevin Lee, Stevie Ray, Efrain Escudero

Source: Santos’ retirement

Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo

MMA debut date: Aug. 10, 2004

Retirement date: Sept. 18, 2022

Age: 36

Record: 31-8

Notable wins: Frankie Edgar, Urijah Faber, Marlon Vera, Chad Mendes

Source: Aldo’s retirement

Ilir Latifi

Ilir Latifi

MMA debut date: May 17, 2008

Retirement date: Oct. 1, 2022

Age: 39

Record: 16-8

Notable wins: Ovince Saint Preux, Aleksei Oleinik, Tyson Pedro

Source: Latifi’s retirement

Khama Worthy

Khama Worthy

MMA debut date: June 2, 2012

Retirement date: Oct. 25, 2022

Age: 36

Record: 19-10

Notable wins: Luis Pena, Devonte Smith

Source: Worthy’s retirement

Jason Witt

Jason Witt

MMA debut date: March 1, 2013

Retirement date: Oct. 30, 2022

Age: 36

Record: 19-9

Notable wins: Bryan Barberena, Isaac Vallie-Flagg

Source: Witt’s retirement

Sergey Khandozhko

Sergey Khandozhko

MMA debut date: July 30, 2011

Retirement date: Nov. 1, 2022

Age: 30

Record: 27-6-1

Notable wins: Dwight Grant

Source: Khandozhko’s retirement

Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar

MMA debut date: July 10, 2005

Retirement date: Nov. 12, 2022

Age: 41

Record: 24-11-1

Notable wins: B.J. Penn, Charles Oliveira, Yair Rodriguez, Urijah Faber

Source: Edgar’s retirement

Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Zhalgas Zhumagulov

MMA debut date: Sept. 7, 2014

Retirement date: Nov. 19, 2022

Age: 34

Record: 14-8

Notable wins: Ali Bagautinov, Tagir Ulanbekov, Tyson Nam

Source: Zhumagulov’s retirement

Brandon Vera

Brandon Vera

MMA debut date: July 6, 2002

Retirement date: Dec. 2, 2022

Age: 45

Record: 16-10

Notable wins: Frank Mir, Krzysztof Soszynski

Source: Vera’s retirement

Scott Holtzman

Scott Holtzman

MMA debut date: Feb. 10, 2022

Retirement date: Dec. 3, 2022

Age: 39

Record: 14-6

Notable wins: Jim Miller, Alan Patrick

Source: Holtzman’s retirement

T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw

MMA debut date: March 26, 2010

Retirement date: Dec. 5, 2022

Age: 36

Record: 17-5

Notable wins: Cory Sandhagen, Cody Garbrandt, Renan Barao

Source: Dillashaw’s retirement

Johnny Bedford

Johnny Bedford

MMA debut date: Sept. 23, 2006

Retirement date: Dec. 21, 2022

Age: 39

Record: 23-14-1

Source: Bedford’s retirement

Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva

MMA debut date: March 6, 2005

Retirement date: Dec. 27, 2022

Age: 43

Record: 19-14-1

Notable wins: Alistair Overeem, Travis Browne, Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski

Source: Silva’s retirement

Melvin Manhoef

Melvin Manhoef

MMA debut date: Dec. 2, 1995

Retirement date: Dec. 28, 2022

Age: 46

Record: 32-17-1

Notable wins: Mark Hunt, Kazushi Sakuraba, Ian Freeman

Source: Manhoef’s retirement

