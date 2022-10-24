'Farewell Tour': McDonald's puts McRib back on the menu again, suggests it's the last time

The curtains appear to be closing on one of McDonald's signature seasonal sandwiches.

The McRib, brought back intermittently over the years after going into semi-retirement in 2005, is back for a limited time until November 20. McDonald's issued a release suggesting it could be the sandwich's final hurrah.

"Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour," McDonald's writes on its website. "Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it's your last!"

The 520-calorie sandwich – layered with boneless pork, coated in barbecue sauce, and topped with slivered onions and dill pickles on a hoagie-style bun – has a cult following.

Responses to the news on social media ranged from cynical to outraged.

If you believe this "Farewell Tour" is actually the end of McRib, I have a Mexican Pizza and a Wingstop Chicken Sandwich and Brooklyn Bridge to sell you pic.twitter.com/gCe3yO3kjX — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) October 24, 2022

@McDonalds Please be joking w/ this ‘Farewell Tour’ for the McRib . 🥺



.. we’re OK w/ having to say goodbye for extensive periods of time , but Forever shouldn’t be apart of that . 🙎🏻‍♂️#McRib — GRANT THOMAS. (@GRANTHOMAS_22) October 24, 2022

KISS has numerous farewell tours. I don't see McRib going away forever — Karl in Prescott (@OneforthreeC1) October 24, 2022

Waiting for my first McRib of the year... being advertised as the "farewell tour". Don't mess with my emotions like this @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/fsBzyczahJ — Richard Garvie Racing (@RGRacing84) October 17, 2022

The McRib originated in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981 and returned to 10,000 of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. locations in 2019 before becoming a nationwide sandwich again in 2020 for the first time since 2012 according to the fast food restaurant. Last year, the sandwich appeared on the menu for a limited-time basis. It's a permanent menu item at McDonald's restaurants in Germany and Luxembourg.

Mike Bullington, the senior archives manager for McDonald’s, said in a news release last year that the McRib was designed to be "enjoyed during the colder seasons."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's McRib is back on the menu - for the last time?