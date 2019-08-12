Is Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Farfetch's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Farfetch had US$21.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$678.9m in cash, leading to a US$657.9m net cash position.

How Strong Is Farfetch's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Farfetch had liabilities of US$274.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$124.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$678.9m and US$121.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$401.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Farfetch could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Farfetch boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Farfetch's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Farfetch managed to grow its revenue by 47%, to US$713m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Farfetch?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Farfetch lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$220m and booked a US$286m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$679m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Farfetch's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Farfetch's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.