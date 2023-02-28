Fargo dentist accused of stabbing in Polk County

Feb. 27—FOSSTON, Minn. — A Fargo dentist was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of stabbing a man at a cabin in rural Polk County late Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was dispatched to Essentia Hospital in Fosston at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, for a report of a person with a stab wound.

Zachary Papke, of Altoona, Iowa, was with a group of people staying at a cabin in Section 19 of Hill River Township.

He said he "was sitting at a table when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack" by 51-year-old Daniel Mengedoth from Fargo, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said a preliminary investigation showed Mengedoth used a pocket knife to "injure" Papke. Papke was treated and released from Essentia Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mengedoth was cooperative with sheriff's deputies and was arrested. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Mengedoth bonded out of the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston. The Forum's attempts to reach Mengedoth and his attorney by phone Monday were not successful.