Officials: Fargo gunman searched online for public gatherings, likely acted alone

FARGO — North Dakota law enforcement officials on Friday said a gunman searched online for area public events along with the terms "kill fast" and "mass shooting events" before he ambushed police responding to a car crash, firing nearly 40 rounds, killing one officer and seriously injuring two others and a civilian before he was killed.

While for now they believe Mohamed Barakat acted alone, a motive for his actions remains unclear.

"We have no reason to believe the public is in further danger," said Mac Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota said during a Friday news conference. "... Even in the early stage of the investigation, if there was clear evidence of motive we would share it."

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley detailed the moments before, during and after Barakat, 37, ambushed police who were responding to a car crash. After Barakat fired nearly 40 rounds, a Fargo police officer shot and killed him. Wrigley said investigators believe for now that there were no co-conspirators, and do not believe the shooting was religiously motivated.

"At this moment we do not see additional threats emanating from this moment," Wrigley said.

Inside Barakat's car, they found what Schneider described as an "absolute arsenal," 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a homemade hand grenade, along with gasoline containers and two propane tanks filled with explosive materials built in his home. The tanks were detonated by a bomb squad, and proved to be very powerful, Wrigley said.

Analysis of Barakat's devices revealed that as early as 2018, he made online searches that hinted at the plot of a mass shooting, including searches for events that drew crowds in the Fargo-Moorhead area as well as greater Cass County. His final search at 10:30 p.m. the night before the shooting, he searched "thousands enjoy first day of downtown Fargo street fair."

Sharing for the first time an image of Barakat, Wrigley detailed the scene, which unfolded the afternoon of July 14 minutes after officers responded to a car crash at 25th Street and Ninth Avenue South in Fargo. Barakat, who watched the scene from an adjacent parking lot in his vehicle — the rear windows blacked out by spray paint — started firing at officers from his sedan in a nearby parking lot. He shot and injured three — two police officers and a civilian involved in the crash — and fatally shot officer Jake Wallin.

Fargo officer Zachary Robinson shot at Barakat from about 75 feet away, disabling the .223 caliber long rifle. Barakat reportedly crouched near his car and waved around a 9 mm handgun while Robinson repeatedly directed him to drop his weapon. After refusing to drop his weapon, Robinson fatally shot Barakat.

"From the moment the shooting starts, especially in hindsight when you know the weapon [fired by Barakat], it's difficult to overstate how dramatically — especially at that distance —outgunned police officer Zack Robinson was," Wrigley said. "You'll see that body camera in time and you know we'll all agree, that man was never outmanned."

What happened on July 14

Earlier this week, Wrigley said Robinson's use of deadly force was "reasonable" and "necessary."

Shortly after the shooting, authorities searched Barakat's apartment about 2 miles away and seized additional firearms and other materials.

On Wednesday, officials said it appears the firearms were legally bought and Barakat didn't have prior convictions that would have prevented him from purchasing weapons.

In Barakat's vehicle, officials also found and a suitcase with weapons that Barakat reportedly rolled out of his apartment before the shooting, Wrigley said.

Wrigley said he believes Barakat intended to survive the shooting, meaning he doesn't think Barakat planned the attack as a suicide-by-cop situation, because Barakat had trail cameras and other techniques at his apartment to make sure no one entered it in his absence.

As for where Barakat was possibly headed, Wrigley said if Barakat hadn't stopped at the car crash while driving north, he could have continued on to either the annual downtown street fair or a concert at the Red River Valley Fair.

What we know about the shooter

Barakat, a Syrian national, came to the United States on an asylum request in 2012, and became a citizen in 2019. He worked various odd jobs, Wrigley said. His contacts with police were limited to a cooking fire at his apartment.

Wrigley said a federal "guardian report" was made some years back about him, but it was not about a threat of violence. Schneider described a guardian report a way for the public as a way to "engage local law enforcement." He has family in the United States but they don't live in the area, Wrigley said, and he doesn't believe Barakat was particularly close with them.

Bakarat lived at Bluemont Village Apartments in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue S, just south of I-94. A records search shows Barakat previously lived at another address in Fargo starting in 2015, but officials didn't say Friday when he moved to Fargo. Criminal records show one speeding ticket in North Dakota in November 2018.

Barakat was enrolled in the emergency medical services program at North Dakota State College of Science's Fargo campus in spring 2020, according to a spokesperson for the college.

Neighbors in Bluemont Village Apartments told Valley News Live earlier this week that Barakat seemed standoffish and quiet.

Leon Crooks, a 61-year-old resident of the apartment building, told the Star Tribune on Friday he doesn't remember seeing Barakat around the complex. Crooks described the residents as working folks who are a mix of ages. He said he and his neighbors are concerned with the amount of weapons and ammunition in Barakat's apartment.

"Everybody is trying to understand it," he said. "I don't understand."

What comes next

The FBI and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the attack.

Wallin was a 23-year-old St. Michael native who served in the Minnesota National Guard. He joined the Fargo Police Department in April

Also shot and injured were Fargo officers Tyler Hawes, 22, and Andrew Dotas, 28, as well as bystander Karlee Koswick, 25, of Cohasset, Mass. As of Tuesday, all were in good condition and recovering at a local hospital.

Funeral services for Wallin have been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes (Minn.) High School. Officers from the Fargo Police Department will escort Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes beginning at 5:45 a.m. with arrival estimated at about 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the city of Fargo.

Other law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the route, which includes a memorial loop around the Fargo Police headquarters, as well as areas near the Dellwood Drive frontage road in Baxter, downtown Nisswa along Hwy. 371 or along Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.

The Wallin family and Fargo police will also host a public celebration of life at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Scheels Arena in Fargo.