Fargo man arrested after allegedly failing to appear in Grand Forks County court

Jan. 23—GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man who

allegedly failed to appear

for a Jan. 4 final dispositional conference at the Grand Forks County Courthouse was arrested and now faces an additional felony charge.

David Gonzalez, 39, was booked at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on Jan. 10, six days after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with Class C felony failure to appear after release, or "bail jumping."

The crime has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Bond in his original case was revoked and reset at $1,000 cash or surety. Bond in the failure to appear case was set separately at $3,000 cash or surety.

Gonzalez's original charges — which were filed in September — are Class C felony fleeing a police officer, Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, Class B misdemeanor driving under the influence, Class B misdemeanor refusal to submit to DUI testing and Class B misdemeanor driving under suspension.

The rescheduled final dispositional conference is set for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.