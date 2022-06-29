Fargo man arrested in fraudulent check case in Jamestown

Jun. 29—JAMESTOWN — A Fargo man was arrested after cashing a fraudulent check at a Jamestown bank, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police, said Clinton Thomas Dollens, 37, is in custody in the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

Blinsky said on Tuesday, June 28, the Jamestown Police Department was dispatched to Bank Forward to investigate a possible fraudulent check, which was cashed for an undisclosed amount.

During the investigation, it was determined similar fraudulent checks were passed in other cities in southeast North Dakota earlier that day, Blinsky said. The investigating officer sent out alerts to other banking institutions in nearby locations, as the suspect description was obtained. Officers also verified the check cashed in Jamestown was forged and/or stolen from a business in Grand Forks.

A short time later, the Carrington Police Department located the possible suspect from the fraudulent check passed in Jamestown, Blinsky said. The Jamestown Police Department requested assistance from the Carrington Police Department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation to continue the investigation, as it potentially involves several jurisdictions.

Dollens was identified, interviewed and arrested on suspicion of forgery for the incident in Jamestown. He is in custody awaiting formal charges.

Also assisting the Jamestown Police Department was the Valley City Police Department. These incidents remain under investigation by several agencies.