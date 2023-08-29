Fargo man charged with attempted murder in Grand Forks

Aug. 28—GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man was charged with attempted murder in Grand Forks County for an attack that allegedly took place on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to an affidavit in the case, police were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. Thursday for a

stabbing at an apartment

building. On scene, they located Michael Allen Torrey Jr., who appeared to have multiple fresh lacerations and puncture wounds to his torso.

Torrey was transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance, and medical personnel determined "his injuries required surgical repair," the affidavit said.

Torrey, along with a witness, identified the alleged attacker as 19-year-old Makai Matthew Summers.

The affidavit said Torrey and Summers were arguing inside an apartment unit. When they exited the unit, Summers was heard saying he was going to stab Torrey.

"It was reported that, after (Summers) had left the scene, (Torrey) went back inside the apartment where he found that he had been stabbed multiple times in the chest," the affidavit said.

Summers was located at his mother's residence. He appeared to have showered before law enforcement's arrival. He refused to give a statement but was detained and transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center without incident, the affidavit said. Summers had no visible injuries.

Summers' mother told police her son showed up, pounded on her front door and, when she opened it, he told her something along the lines of, "I think I did something," the affidavit said.

Summers' mother said her son was covered in dirt and mud, wearing red board shorts. She allowed the police to search her residence, and they located a pair of board shorts inside a kitchen garbage can.

Summers is charged with Class A felony attempted murder and Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. The Class A felony charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

He had his initial appearance at the Grand Forks County Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 25. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. Conditions of bond include no contact with Torrey.

Summers' preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 25.