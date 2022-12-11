Fargo man charged with sex trafficking, other crimes in northwest Minnesota

Dec. 10—EAST GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man was charged with sex trafficking as well as other drug, violent and sex crimes in Polk County.

Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, was charged on 19 counts of various crimes.

According to an affidavit in the case, East Grand Forks Police Department Cpl. Ryan Douglas had contact with an unnamed woman on Dec. 1.

The woman submitted a urine test that was positive for methamphetamine. She told police she'd been living at the East Grand Inn. According to the affidavit, law enforcement knows the East Grand Inn to be associated with drug and other criminal activity.

Officers conducted a search of the woman's room after knocking on the door and hearing no answer. Cpl. Alex Schilke started to open the door and was met by Evenson.

Two marijuana pipes were in plain view in the room, as well as other items in the drawers of a TV stand including multiple glass smoking pipes with white residue, multiple bongs and multiple gram baggies with white residue that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Evenson gave a statement that he last used meth a few days prior at the hotel.

On Dec. 5, Evenson came to the EGFPD to retrieve his cell phone, which had been seized alongside the woman's. Evenson's phone did not have a passcode lock, and consented to a download of his phone's contents.

On Dec. 6, law enforcement reviewed some of the contents on Evenson's phone and found multiple videos containing sexual content and images depicting drug use. There were also messages on the phone that appeared to be solicitation for prostitution, the affidavit says.

When Evenson was interviewed, he told law enforcement that both himself and the woman have arranged for her to have sex for money multiple times. Evenson said it was both his and the woman's idea; they needed money.

According to the affidavit, it appeared that Evenson received all profit and items of value in relation to the woman's sex trafficking.

On Evenson's phone, law enforcement also found numerous abusive text messages Evenson sent to the woman. There were countless threats to harm her, and even death threats.

Story continues

Evenson's felony charges are as follows: second degree sex trafficking, second degree promotion of prostitution, second degree solicitation of prostitution, second degree receiving profits from prostitution, pattern of stalking conduct, harassment (second or subsequent violation in 10 years), four counts for threats of violence, four counts of third degree sale of a controlled substance and four counts of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. Evenson is also charged with one gross misdemeanor for domestic assault.

Many of the crimes have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Evenson's next appearance in court is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 15.