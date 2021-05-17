Fargo man commits suicide in court after ‘bad news’ from the judge

Bradford Betz
·1 min read

A disturbing scene rocking a federal courtroom in Fargo Monday when a man, moments after learning his fate, stood up and slit his throat, according to U.S. Marshals.

After the verdict was read in Quentin Burdick Courthouse, the convict stood up and slashed his throat ear-to-ear with either a pen or plastic shank, VNL reports.

Law enforcement officers responded to 911 calls around 2 p.m. A witness told WDAY news he killed himself after getting "bad news" from a judge.

North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson said the jury had just returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced stalking-related charges. Carlson said the sharp object used might have been made of plastic.

The U.S. Marshal also said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident. Court security officers and deputy marshals tried live-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Carl said the FBI is investigating the matter. No further information was immediately available.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

