Fargo man deemed fit to proceed in Grand Forks attempted murder case

Dec. 9—GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man accused of attempted murder, among other crimes, has been evaluated and deemed fit to proceed in his Grand Forks County criminal cases.

Makai Matthew Summers, 19, pleaded guilty to terrorizing with a weapon and simple assault in August. Court documents allege that Summers had beaten someone up and "began trying to stab people with a knife."

He was ordered to serve 60 days in custody, but he'd already served almost all of that time.

Shortly after, though, Summers was charged in two additional cases. As a result, that case has been reopened and Summers could be re-sentenced to serve additional time in custody.

On Aug. 24, Summers and Michael Allen Torrey Jr. were arguing, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Summers

allegedly stabbed Michael Allen Torrey Jr.

in the chest multiple times, causing injuries that required surgery. He was charged with Class A felony attempted murder and Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Sept. 27, while in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, Summers allegedly threw a meal tray at a correctional officer and instigated a physical altercation, according to an affidavit in the case. He was charged with Class C felony simple assault on a correctional officer and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Due to the defense's concerns about Summers' deteriorating mental health, he was ordered to be committed to the North Dakota State Hospital for evaluation in October, according to court documents.

A fitness hearing was held on Friday morning, Dec. 8. Summers was deemed fit to proceed, which means he is capable of understanding the crimes he's charged with, the court proceedings and how to assist in his own defense.

Summers is scheduled for preliminary hearings and arraignments at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.