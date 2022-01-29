Fargo man gets five years for randomly shooting St. Paul motorist in the face last fall

Jan. 28—A Fargo, N.D., man was sentenced Friday to five years for randomly shooting a St. Paul man in the jaw in September.

Eddie Lee Washington Jr., 46, appeared in Ramsey County District Court via Zoom from the Clay County Jail in Moorhead, Minn., where he was being held for violating a no-contact order from a prior domestic abuse case and for damaging property, according to jail documents.

He was sentenced by Judge Reynaldo Aligada Jr. for shooting Delance Montgomery, 58, on Sept. 20.

Of the five years, Washington will spend a little over three years in prison and 20 months on supervised release, according to Minnesota law stating that an offender must spend at least two-thirds of a sentence behind bars. He was given 131 days of custody credit.

"I'd like to apologize to the victim and their family and everybody else sitting here today," Washington said. "I can't change the past. All I can do is try to make the future better."

Montgomery's victim impact statement was read by prosecutor Ryan Flynn.

Montgomery told the court that he had moved to St. Paul in 2015 and gotten a job with the St. Paul Public Housing Agency. He had reunited with a childhood friend; they had gotten engaged, and he was happy. But the shooting changed everything.

"I suffered a life-changing event that has a lasting effect on, not only me physically and emotionally, but my family, friends and my employment," he said.

On Sept. 20, he was driving home from work on Arlington Avenue and was just two blocks from his home when he saw a man, later identified as Washington, walking on the sidewalk. He appeared to be waving at Montgomery, who did not notice the gun in his hand.

"The second bullet struck the passenger window and entered my jaw, narrowly missing my temple," Montgomery said. "The bullet shattered my jaw, injuring my neck. To this day, I still have bullet fragments in my face and my neck."

Story continues

He said those fragments could be with him for life. He also had to have a metal plate put into his jaw and has had numerous dental issues from the damage done by the bullet. The shooting affected his peace of mind when driving and his job, as he's had to take time off for healing.

"I truly object to the proposed sentence," he said. "The sentence does not fit the crime.

Washington has multiple convictions on his record: four drug convictions, two for domestic assault, five for driving with a revoked license, and one each for receiving stolen property and property damage.

He originally was charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to the last charge, and the assault charges were dismissed. He likely will pay restitution, which the court has 60 days to determine.

"Everyone's sense of safety is impacted when a crime like this happens, because by all accounts, this was an innocent victim," Aligada said.