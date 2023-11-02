Fargo man pleads guilty to multiple crimes in Polk County

Nov. 1—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Fargo man pleaded guilty to stalking, drug trafficking and receiving profits from prostitution in Polk County.

Aaron Robert Evenson, 40,

was arrested in December last year

for 19 charges that include sex, violent and drug crimes.

An unidentified woman tested positive for methamphetamine on Dec. 1, 2022, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. Police went to search the woman's room at the East Grand Inn, where they were met by Evenson. Paraphernalia and drugs were found in the room.

Law enforcement seized both of their cell phones. On Evenson's, they found messages that appeared to be solicitation for prostitution, the complaint said.

Evenson said he and the woman arranged for her to have sex for $100 at least 10 times. The most recent two times were at the East Grand Inn, and the others occurred while they lived in Grand Forks, according to the complaint.

It appeared Evenson received the profits — either monetary or drugs — from these interactions, the complaint said. Evenson's phone also contained threatening messages to the woman, including threats to kill her.

On Monday, Oct. 30, Evenson gave Alford pleas to four charges, meaning he maintains his innocence but acknowledges there's enough evidence to convict him.

The most severe charge Evenson pleaded guilty to, second-degree receiving profits from prostitution, has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $40,000 in fines. He also pleaded guilty to a pattern of stalking conduct and two counts of third-degree controlled substance sales.

The state agreed to dismiss the remaining charges and recommended a 44-month prison sentence. Evenson's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.