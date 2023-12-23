Fargo man pleads not guilty to armed robbery, other crimes in Grand Forks County

Dec. 22—GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27, in Grand Forks County, and pleaded not guilty to seven charges.

Ahmed Abdi Hassan, 20, is charged with Class B felony armed robbery, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

He's charged with four Class C felonies: theft between $1,000 and $10,000, theft of a key, reckless endangerment-extreme indifference and fleeing from police to evade a felony. His remaining charges are Class A misdemeanor fleeing police and Class B misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Hassan is accused of fleeing from law enforcement

on Nov. 18, threatening to shoot a man and stealing his car, resulting in a second police pursuit.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 21.