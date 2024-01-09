Fargo man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other crimes in Grand Forks County

Jan. 8—GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man waived his preliminary hearing on Monday morning, Jan. 8, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, pleading not guilty to attempted murder and other crimes.

Makai Matthew Summers, 19, is

accused of stabbing

Michael Allen Torrey Jr. multiple times on Aug. 24, 2023.

He is charged with Class A felony attempted murder and Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. The Class A felony charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

While in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, Summers allegedly initiated a physical altercation with a correctional officer.

In October, Summers was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

He was deemed fit to proceed and returned to GFCCC custody.

A final dispositional conference for the two cases is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 4.

These crimes occurred while Summers was on probation for terrorizing and simple assault. That case has been reopened; however, the revocation of probation hearing was canceled and a new date has not been filed.