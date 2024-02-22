Fargo man sentenced for fleeing police, other crimes in Grand Forks County

Feb. 21—GRAND FORKS — A Fargo man pleaded guilty to multiple crimes in Grand Forks County on Feb. 13 and was sentenced to 60 days.

David Gonzalez, 39, pleaded guilty to two Class C felonies: fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment — extreme indifference. The crimes were deemed misdemeanors by disposition, though, because Gonzalez's sentence length is consistent with that of a misdemeanor.

Gonzalez also pleaded guilty to two Class B misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension. One charge, Class B misdemeanor refusing to submit to DUI testing, was dismissed.

In September,

Grand Forks police responded to a harassment report

regarding Gonzalez, according to court documents.

A pursuit ensued, with Gonzalez speeding, spinning out and fishtailing, documents said.

In another case

that arose while Gonzalez was out

on bond, he was charged with Class C felony failure to appear after release. He also pleaded guilty to this charge on Feb. 13, and the crime was deemed a misdemeanor by disposition.

Gonzalez is required to serve 30 days at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. He can serve the remainder on electronic home monitoring. At the time of sentencing, he appeared to have more than enough time served in order to be released to electronic home monitoring.

Gonzalez will be on probation for one year.