Fargo man sentenced for profiting from prostitution, other crimes in Polk County

Dec. 21—POLK COUNTY — A Fargo man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for second-degree receiving profits from prostitution and other crimes in Polk County.

Aaron Robert Evenson, 40,

was charged with 19 crimes

in December 2022. He

pleaded guilty

to four of them in November.

Inside a room at the East Grand Inn — where Evenson had been staying prior to his arrest — law enforcement found drugs and paraphernalia, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Evenson and a woman arranged for her to have sex for money multiple times, the affidavit said. Evenson appeared to receive all the profits, which included money and drugs.

Evidence of prostitution was found on Evenson's cell phone, as well as abusive text messages and death threats he'd sent to the woman, the affidavit said.

For the crimes of second-degree receiving profits from prostitution, a pattern of stalking conduct and two counts of third-degree controlled substance sales, Evenson was sentenced to 44 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

He has credit for time served since his arrest on Dec. 6, 2022.