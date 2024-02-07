Fargo woman dies after late January apartment fire

Feb. 6—FARGO — One woman has died following

an apartment fire that happened Sunday, Jan. 28, in south Fargo.

Connie M. Frodge, 65, died Saturday, Feb. 3, the Fargo Fire Department said in a Tuesday release.

The call went out at 6:05 p.m. for a fire at 3161 32nd St. S., which, according to Goldmark Property Management's website, is the location of the company's Chestnut Ridge apartments.

Dispatchers alerted the fire department that Frodge may have been in one of the apartments, according to the release. Two separate fire crews searched for the woman. She was ultimately located and taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a regional medical facility for further care, the release said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota is working to determine the manner and cause of Frodge's death, the fire department said.

Heavy damage to the apartment was contained to Frodge's bedroom, while the rest of the building sustained smoke and soot damage. An initial estimate put the damage at $75,000.

The fire department said improperly discarded smoking materials were to blame for the fire. Residents were temporarily displaced while the fire department evaluated the building, though no further injuries or deaths were reported.