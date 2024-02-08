Faribault police ID homicide victim found in his home

Faribault police have identified the homicide victim found in his home Monday as 76-year-old Gary Lehmeyer.

Officers found Lehmeyer's body shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at the 20 block of Mitchell Drive after a concerned caller asked for a welfare check as Lehmeyer had missed an appointment.

Investigators found Lehmeyer's car was missing from the property. It was later found by law enforcement in Iowa, Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said Tuesday afternoon.

Police have revealed few other details, including how Lehmeyer was killed, citing the ongoing investigation. Sherwin said Tuesday Lehmeyer suffered traumatic injuries but offered no cause of death.

Officers believe the homicide wasn't random; Lehmeyer and his attacker had some sort of relationship.

Police are asking the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further assistance.