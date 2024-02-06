Faribault police investigating suspicious death

FARIBAULT — Police here are investigating a suspicious death after they found a man's body at a home in the southwest part of town Monday.

The Faribault Police Department said in a statement officers responded to a call after 2 p.m. at the 20 block of Mitchell Drive, where they found the body. The death is being treated as suspicious in nature and the residence is being treated as a crime scene.

Police are asking the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further assistance. The Midwest Medical Examiner's office is expected to release the victim's identity. Police say further information will be released Tuesday afternoon.