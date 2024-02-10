Faribault police locate person of interest in homicide of local man

Authorities believe a woman arrested in Iowa last week is a person of interest in the homicide of 76-year-old Gary Lehmeyer of Faribault.

Arlene Bell, 32, was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. Monday by an Iowa state trooper on charges relating to another case. She was driving on Interstate 80 in Dallas County, Iowa, in Lehmeyer's vehicle — the same vehicle that was missing when Faribault police found his body in his home later that day.

Investigators say evidence recovered from the vehicle established probable cause that it was stolen by Bell, who remains in custody in Iowa. The Rice County Attorney's Office has issued a warrant for her arrest and extradition on a charge of motor vehicle theft, expected to take effect following her Iowa case.

"Bell is also a person of interest in Lehmeyer's death," according to a release from the Faribault Police Department. "Our investigation has revealed this was not a random crime, as Bell and Lehmeyer were engaged in a legally qualifying domestic relationship at the time of his death."

Lehmeyer was found dead at around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 5 when officers were sent to his home for a welfare check. Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said then that Lehmeyer had "wounds that are consistent with trauma to the body," but officials have revealed no further details about how he died.

Staff writer Trey Mewes contributed to this story.