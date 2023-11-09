Right to Farm
FOX 44 News at 6P for Central Texas
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Microsoft reportedly plans to bring Copilot, its generative-AI-powered personal assistant, to late adopters. It would include “roughly the same” Copilot button and sidebar experience from Windows 11.
New York prosecutors confront Ivanka Trump with emails and documents they said show she worried that her father was not wealthy enough to meet loan requirements that would lock in low rates.
The U.S. Supreme Court is now considering a major case concerning gun rights and appeared to lean toward upholding a law that bans domestic abusers from owning guns after hearing oral arguments this week.
Investors digested corporate earnings as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 eked out gains.
TikTok is revamping its system for paying creators. With its new Creativity Program, which incentivizes users to make videos longer than one minute, the platform estimates that creators can make more than 20 times what they were previously earning on TikTok. This is great news for more chatty TikTokers, but for other creators, TikTok's payouts have never been that helpful to begin with.
If it's time for you to pick up a new set of tires, check out these great Black Friday deals from Walmart and Tire Rack to save some serious dough.
Get ready for a bright new smile.
"There's an inner beauty you need to capture. It's not sexy, it's an attitude," said photographer Jeff Lipsky, who shot The Rock for the 2016 cover.
After another abysmal offensive outing, Saleh was left to defend his starting quarterback again.
The "Transformers" actress has penned 77 poems for public consumption. Yes, there are poems about Machine Gun Kelly — "A 6-foot-4 damsel in distress" is the title of one — but she delves into dark relationships and the loss of a pregnancy.
These gift ideas from Amazon, Uncommon Goods, Etsy and other retailers are anything but ordinary.
iSeeCars' latest study found that sports cars, hybrids, and trucks held their values quite well, while EV values dropped quickly.
The chapter was initially available from 2019 to 2021.
On Monday, UFC CEO Dana White announced the fights for UFC 297 in January, UFC 298 in February and UFC 299 in March of 2024.
The retailer's lineup of holiday value sets are absolutely wild this year.
Ohtani is seeking his second MVP award in three seasons.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. The news raises the question of if -- or when -- Starlink will ever join the public markets via an initial public offering. The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch.