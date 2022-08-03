All about the farm

Macomb
August 3...Corn prices are reacting to the opening of grain exports from the Ukraine (a shipment of corn was allowed to leave a port yesterday bound for Lebanon), an upcoming August 12 crop report, and the weather forecast. Throw in the uncertainty of China's reaction to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and you have quite a mix.

Corn and bean prices went up last week, but have tumbled this week. It reminds me of the see-saw in a park...up, down, up, down. It will likely be that way until "someone" gets off one end, and it either goes way high or way low.

I called Scott Sims yesterday at Western Illinois Grain shuttle at the nine mile Y, and asked him how much storage capacity they have for a wonderful looking corn crop. He said they have about 7 million bushels of storage, and there is still about 550,000 bushels of old crop in storage. There will be one more grain train to go out that will hold about 460,000 bushels of corn. He estimated that they will have shipped about 23 million bushels of corn on 50 trains over the last fiscal year...half shipped to Mexico, and half staying in the U.S.

When we were talking about the importance of the grain shuttle to this area, I asked him when it all started. He said the year 2009 was the first crop year for the shuttle to take corn. I remember when it was proposed and then built. Whoever had the vision for such a facility to be needed and used deserves a blue ribbon and a pat on the back.

The old elevator on East Grant Street only takes soybeans, and the shuttle only takes corn. Both have a purpose.

If you're driving in the country and pass a field of corn and see where some cornstalks are bent at an angle, you can bet raccoons have been at work. They pull it down to get to an ear that might be just right to eat. Between them and the deer who like to eat the tops of the stalk (maybe more than that), the countryside is plentiful with wild animals.

I had set a live trap in the back yard where I could see raccoon activity. I baited it with marshmallows, licorice, and some sweet corn cobs. The next morning I didn't have any raccoon, but I sure had a scared cat in the trap!

Kids will soon be back in school. It was interesting to visit with a fella who said a lot of college students are already moving in, and some of them have been here all summer.

One more thing...I don't know if you remember a song with the words chicory, chick, cha la, cha la, but I surely don't like the chicory that looks so pretty with a blue bloom alongside the edge of the road. It blooms early in the morning and closes by mid-day. It may be fine by the side of the road, but it has mysteriously appeared in a small pasture near the house, and it is an invading pest. Watch out for it! I may have to put it in the same category of creeping charlie in the yard.

It spreads by seeds, will not survive under cultivation, and my "weed" book says it is grown as a hay crop in Europe. The roots can be dried, roasted and used as a coffee substitute but is a little bitter and does not have caffeine. So much for that idea!

I leave you with this: Be yourself if other folk can put up with it.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Life on the farm

