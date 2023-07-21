Farm deaths: More than five killed every years in Northern Ireland

Many of the fatal accidents involve farm machinery

An average of more than five people every year died on Northern Ireland's farms in the past decade.

New figures from the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) show 53 people were killed between January 2013 and December 2022.

It comes as the Farm Safety Foundation says the pace of change is "far too slow".

This week marks the 11th year of Farm Safety Week, which is organised by the foundation.

Stephanie Berkley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, said the key message of Farm Safety Week 2023 was that farmers needed to value themselves.

"Everything is replaceable, you are not," she said.

Ms Berkley added that the organisation was still having to roll out the campaign because farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK and Ireland.

She said things were improving and that farmers knew they needed to take their safety seriously.

Older men at risk

The HSENI said there had been two fatalities on farms in 2023.

Both victims were men over 60 and both incidents involved machinery.

In 2022, there were three deaths - a fall from six in 2021.

Ms Berkley said those who died were mostly older people.

"The next generation of farmers have better attitudes and behaviours in relation to safety - but the pace of change is far too slow," she said.

William Irvine, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers Union, said it was important to keep safety awareness high.

He said the work was pressurised and that most accidents on farms tended to be related to falls, animals, machinery and slurry.

"Agriculture tends to involve a lot of lone workers who work with machinery and animals," he said.

"These things can be unpredictable and campaigns like this are important to keep awareness high.

"The message is getting through, but there is still a way to go and there is more to achieve when it comes to farm safety."