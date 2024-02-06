From the farm to the food bank: Farms Together program brings local, fresh produce to residents

Feb. 5—A new program launched Monday in Yuba-Sutter that is expected to not only bring fresh and locally grown food to more residents in the area, but also help support small- to mid-sized farmers in the region.

Called Farms Together, the program is intended to "support food banks and community distributors in purchasing and distributing fresh, nutritious food from farmers to food insecure community members," according to its website. Developed by organizations such as the California Association of Food Banks, Fresh Approach, and the Community Alliance with Family Farmers, Farms Together states that one of its objectives is to "maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency by building and expanding economic opportunity for small, local and socially-disadvantaged producers in California."

Now, thanks to Yubakami and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, those receiving food in the area through the nonprofit will be able to enjoy produce grown on farms in the region, most notably by BIPOC farmers — Black, Indigenous, People of Color.