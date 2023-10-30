Farm Fresh RI building vandalized, police looking for information.

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the people who vandalized the Farm Fresh Rhode Island building by painting "Free Palestine" on it.

The police released photographs and videos Sunday Providence in the hope of getting leads in the investigation.

The Providence police are looking for the public's help in identifying the people who painted "Free Palestine" on the Farm Fresh Rhode Island's building on Oct. 21.

The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Avenue, the police said.

"The unknown subjects posted 'Free Palestine' flyers onto the store and painted the building with the same phrase," the police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the subjects involved is asked to please contact Providence Police Detective Raymond Majeau at (401) 243-6406.

