Farm numbers decline in state, local area

Feb. 21—The numbers of farms have declined in the state and in the area.

The United States Department of Agriculture released its 2022 Agriculture Census revealing a cause of concern for New York agriculture, a media release from the New York Farm Bureau said. While 98% of farms remain family-owned in the state, the overall number of farms declined by nearly 2,800. That is about a 9% drop from the previous 2017 Agriculture Census and the steepest decline in the past 30 years. The state also lost 364,000 acres of farmland over the past five years.

"The numbers do not come as a surprise but should be a renewed wakeup call for the state," David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau president, said in the release.

Locally, according to the reports from the USDA, there were 114 fewer farms in Chenango County, 110 fewer farms in Delaware County, 77 fewer farms in Otsego County and 38 fewer farms in Schoharie County in 2022 than there were in 2017. Even though the number of farms decreased in Chenango and Schoharie counties, the amount of farmland increased by 2,123 acres in Chenango and 8,811 acres in Schoharie. Farmland decreased by 11,993 acres in Delaware County and by 14,047 acres in Otsego County.

Steven Smith, Schoharie County Farm Bureau president and District 9 representative to the state Fam Bureau, which comprises Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Greene and Sullivan counties, said in an email, "One of the contributing factors to this is that farms are now made up of multiple families and generations working together under one business unit. In these instances, members of the family and farm team can divide up the work so that the teams specialize in their jobs at the farm. One team might handle all cattle care while another team is made up of members who are very mechanically inclined and focus only on equipment operations."

Smith said Schoharie County fared better than the others thanks in part to its closeness to cities and an influx of new residents during the pandemic who were interested in working with the land and with animals. He also credits the county, which "has been very supportive of the agriculture sector."

Chenango County Farm Bureau President Terence Ives said there are several contributing factors to the decline of farms in the area. "Economics have had a big part of the decline," he said. "The continued increase with input cost and the flat return on profit has made margins tighter. Fuel prices are stable, feed price has stayed the same, but less return if you are growing corn to sell. Interest costs have risen quite a bit. Labor is another issue to keep the farm running."

He also said solar farms have contributed to the decline of farms. "It is hard for a landowner to take $50 to $120 per acre for rent as cropland when they can get $1,200 to $1,500 per acre, per year, for rent to a solar company," he said.

A significant portion of the decline is in dairy farming, the largest commodity value in the state, the release said. New York saw a decrease of nearly 1,900 dairy farms, though the total number of dairy cows slightly increased, the release said. This reflects the market consolidation that has been happening in the industry.

In the five-year span, Chenango County had a decline of 52 dairy farms, but the number of cows increased by 1,394, the reports said. Delaware County had a decline of 48 dairy farms and 119 cows. Otsego County had a reduction of 41 dairy farms and a decrease of 3,491 cows. Schoharie County had a reduction of 21 dairy farms, but had an increase of 353 cows.

Ives, a dairy farmer in the town of Guilford, has seen the decrease of dairy farms first-hand. "I am not surprised at the reduction in farm numbers," he said in an email. "Forty years ago I can think of about 15 to 20 farms shipping milk in Guilford. Now there are four farms shipping commercially, and about five Amish shipping milk. I can remember four farms shipping milk on my road, now I am the only one."

Smith said he was optimistic about the future of agriculture in the state. "Our entire state has experienced an amazing growth in the interest in agricultural education," he said. "More than 80 new agriculture programs have been started around the state. I envision the next generation working in crop management with drone technology, others working with robotics and nanotechnologies in animal and plant applications. At the same time, I hope we will always also have smaller operations that are a rich part of our history."

