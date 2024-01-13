Farm offers local, seasonal dishes alongside wine

Jan. 13—SUTTONS BAY — Gilchrist Farm Winery opened in September 2023 and this month, presented a new menu for visitors.

George Brittain, business manager, said the farm and vineyard started in 2018 in Leelanau County. The winery, located in downtown Suttons Bay, is the newest endeavor for the family-owned operation.

"We are a farm-to-table winery and restaurant," Brittain said. "We want to be as focused on food as we are on wine. Everything we do is locally sourced and seasonal, all made in house."

The new menu for winter includes a variety of "sharing plates" so "everyone can try a dish," Brittain said.

Dishes include an ancient grain salad (root vegetables), winter daal (lentils with rice and squash) and shepherd's pie. The pie is made with beef, potatoes and Leelanau Cheese raclette.

"Every dish is intended to highlight multiple farms or at least one," Head Chef Deanna Mikalauskas said. "The shepherd's pie is entirely local. That's really cool and you don't see that a lot."

The menu will change seasonally and some items may be limited. Mikalauskas said they source from small farms in the area. So, if they run out of something, they will change the menu. For example, in the fall, local pears trees stopped producing fruit so they had to take that off the menu.

"We use what is produced here," Brittain said. "It's giving people the most authentic taste of Leelanau."

In addition to Leelanau Cheese, Gilchrist Farm Winery receives supplies from Up North Heritage Farm, Second Spring Farm, Lakeview Hill Farm, 9 Bean Rows, Light of Day Organics and Oleson's Bison Farm.

Mikalauskas is one of four chefs at Gilchrist Farm Winery.

She moved to the area after working as a therapist and then pastry chef in New York. She said the chefs work together to create the menu and enjoy learning new cooking skills from each other.

"We're all super passionate about it," she said. "We're trying now to figure out the best way to preserve the produce we're getting."

In the spring, the chefs are planning to visit and forage for produce like ramp at Gilchrist Farm. The items they can harvest will help determine the menu for that season.

Gilchrist Farm Winery's lunch service opens at 11 a.m. and dinner begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 417 N. St. Joseph St. In addition to the tasting menu, weekend specials are available. To make a reservation, visit www.gilchristfarmwinery.com or call 231-916-3902.