Farm owner gets unexpected visitor: pilot who just survived plane crash, Ohio cops say

A farm owner in Ohio recently received a surprise visit — from a man who dropped out of the sky, police said.

The Eaton resident found a man standing at their door around 9 p.m. on April 25, according to a news release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

“I just had a young man come up to our house and say the plane just landed in our field and flipped over, he walked up here,” the farm owner told dispatchers, according to WHIO. “I was just outside. I don’t know what’s going on.”

The man, a 29-year-old pilot from Dayton, had engine trouble while flying a small plane over the area and decided to make an emergency landing in a field, police said.

“I tried shooting for the road but I ran out of airspeed,” the pilot told dispatchers, according to WHIO. “My engine went out and I had to land it.”

While attempting to land, the plane rolled over and came to a stop upside down, police said.

The pilot was transported to an Indiana hospital about 20 miles away to be treated for minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation by local authorities as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, police said.

Eaton is about 100 miles west of Columbus.

Mom punches school bus driver, pulls out a knife with children aboard, Boston cops say

10-year-old girls who were ‘friends to many’ die in ATV crash. ‘Unimaginable loss’

University student slashed by man found hiding in his dorm room, Tennessee police say