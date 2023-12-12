Farm Report: 12/12/2023
Check out the daily farm markets with David Geiger from WHO Radio's The Big Show.
Check out the daily farm markets with David Geiger from WHO Radio's The Big Show.
Hagerty's 2024 Bull Market List includes some unsurprising names, but a couple of models stick out.
After a blistering 2023 rally, stock market bulls believe the worst effects of higher interest rates have already passed.
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip is up to $250 off right now at Amazon.
Sony’s investigating a possible ransomware attack at Insomniac Games by a hacker group called Rhysida. The organization may have stolen images and details regarding the forthcoming Wolverine game, in addition to personal data.
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Which tight ends have the best possible chance at going off in the fantasy playoffs? Scott Pianowski ranks them by how good their three-week setup is.
Not only does it spare my hands from having to brave the depths of my drain, it also helps prevent costly clogs.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
The factories that process our food and beverages (newsflash: no, it doesn’t come straight from a farm) have to be kept very clean, or we’d all get very ill, to be blunt. It works by shining an optical light on surfaces where clean food has been, and doing the same with unclean food. Also participating was EmergingTech Ventures, No Label Ventures, Famille C (Clarins Family Office), Better Angle, Plug & Play Ventures, Entrepreneur First, Kima Ventures, Raise Sherpas, Fair Equity, Sharpstone Capital and angels.
Who might be wasting a roster spot in your fantasy league at the most important time? Jennifer Eakins has four candidates to consider.
KBB data show November as the third consecutive month that new-vehicle average transaction prices were lower year to year. Here's what else the data show.
Acetaminophen has long been considered safe to help reduce fever and relieve pain while pregnant. Here's what experts say about new claims.
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
It also has new data deletion features.
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
Arturia V Collection X adds six more instruments to the fold, but it's the completely rebuilt Minimoog model that
To win games you need to win in recruiting, and almost out of nowhere Nebraska has emerged as a serious player.
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?