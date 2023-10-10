Farm to School Program Encourages Local Eats News 19 at 5 p.m.
Today is Alabama Apple Crunch Day and to celebrate the Alabama Farm to School program invited students and educators out to take a bite!
Today is Alabama Apple Crunch Day and to celebrate the Alabama Farm to School program invited students and educators out to take a bite!
Here are all of the best October Prime Day Apple Watch deals, and discounts on other smartwatches, that you can get right now.
Here are the best deals on Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads and more, that you can get for Amazon's October Prime day.
In Prime Day II: Electric Boogaloo, boot up fantastic savings on all your favorite brands.
The 2nd-gen model can track calories burned, monitor sleep stages and even call 911.
Here are the best AirPods deals you can get for October Prime Day 2023, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
Stay ahead of the holiday rush: Score big now on favorites from KitchenAid, Serta, Dyson, Nintendo and Lego!
They're comfy and cozy, too. The post These 5 sweaters are all on sale for less than $35 on Amazon, but they look so much more expensive appeared first on In The Know.
For every Prime Day deal, there's an even better Lightning deal. These are the ones to shop today!
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
'Melts the pain away,' gushed one of its 11,000+ fans — get it for nearly 60% off.
It's so high-tech that it cuts your chore time in half.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’s attempt to get more money in his program through NIL donations.
Rintaro Sasaki is the first elite prospect to skip the Nippon Professional Baseball. He'll continue his career at an American college instead.
You really don't want to miss out on upgrading your life with some dreamy bedding for cheap.
These are the best deals on laptops that you can buy for October Prime Day this year.
Who doesn't like saving half off?
Hurry, these deals are likely to sell out.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
Travel season is here again! Get up to 58% off the best October Prime Day carry-ons, checked suitcases and luggage sets on Amazon.