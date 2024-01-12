Farm toy show Saturday in Westminster supports 4-H and ‘keeps history alive,’ founder says

Antique and collectible toys, tractors, trains, dolls, pressed steel, die cast, cast iron pedal cars, tin toys, games, models, and more will again be for sale at the Carroll Agriculture Center in Westminster Saturday, during the Central Maryland Farm Toy Show.

A productive agricultural sector and rich farming heritage has long been a point of pride for Carroll County, so it is fitting that the county hosts one of the longest-running farm toy shows in the region. The show has brought together enthusiasts and casual observers alike since 1987.

“Farm toy collecting keeps our past history alive,” said show founder Tim Talbert, 64, of New Windsor.

The Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Board will host the event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, at the Ag Center at 706 Agriculture Drive in Westminster. The toy tractor show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a toy auction is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., according to the agriculture center website. Admission is $3 and free to those age 7 and younger.

About 100 vendors have signed up for table space at the toy show, Talbert said, and food will be available for purchase at the event. More than 100 toys are registered for the auction, he added.

“We have an excellent auction lined up,” Talbert said, “We have some super toys.”

Carroll County locals and visitors alike are expected to attend the toy show, and Talbert said the event has a history of attracting farm toy aficionados from neighboring states and beyond.

“Everybody likes to get together,” Talbert said. “Farm toy collectors are all big family, they all enjoy seeing each other every year and getting together.”

Talbert was inspired to create Carroll County’s farm toy show when he noticed a regional gap in farm toy shows, he said. The event hit a sweet spot in location and time of year that has helped it thrive for the past 37 years.

The Central Maryland Farm Toy Show is well-supported by the community. Talbert said the agriculture center is a great place for the event, and the 4-H program is a great partner in providing volunteers as needed.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair.

“4-H is the future of our country,” Talbert said. “Times are different, but we’ve got to teach the young, and that’s what the 4-H program does, so we need to support them as much as we can to keep that going.”