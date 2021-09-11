Are farm vehicles allowed to take up more than one lane?

Edie Schmierbach, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·2 min read

Sep. 11—Question: I followed a tractor that had triple wheels on each side and took up half the lane of oncoming traffic. Is that legal?

Following vehicles could not pass and oncoming traffic had to take the shoulder.

Answer: Farm equipment may be driven or towed to the left of the center of a roadway only if it is escorted at the front by a vehicle displaying hazard warning lights visible in normal sunlight. The equipment also must not extend into the left half of the roadway more than is necessary.

Some of those combine headers are quite big. So if someone is not being escorted, they would be required to remove the header and tow it on the highway.

Motorists traveling on Minnesota highways this fall need to be aware of large farm equipment transporting crops to markets, grain elevators and processing plants. Farm equipment is large and heavy, making it hard for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. The machines also make wide turns and sometimes cross over the center line. In addition, farm vehicles can create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles. All of these factors can cause serious crashes.

The biggest factors contributing to farm equipment/vehicle crashes are inattention and speed. Motorists should always slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment.

Motorists should:

—Watch for debris dropped by trucks hauling crops. It is safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming cars or off the road.

—Wait for a safe place to pass.

—Wear seat belts.

—Drive with headlights on at all times.

Farm equipment operators should:

—Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.

—Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.

—Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.

Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • On 20th anniversary at Gitmo, yet-to-happen 9/11 trial remains at the forefront

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — At the memorial ceremonies for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there is a constant reminder that the men alleged to be responsible for plotting the attacks remain detained on the island, with no trial yet in sight.

  • PG&E Troubleman Who Saw Start of Huge Dixie Fire to Face Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- A PG&E Corp. worker who spotted the initial flames of the second-largest wildfire in California history faces questioning by a federal judge who’s investigating the utility’s role in sparking the blaze. U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who oversees PG&E’s criminal probation, told the company that for a hearing Monday in San Francisco it must bring the line worker known as a troubleman who first discovered that a tree had fallen onto a power line in a mountain canyon north of Sac

  • Vehicle thefts are way up—here’s where the most cars are getting stolen

    Lock your doors, car thieves have been busy. Theft rates were highest in the West, but cars are getting boosted big time in several parts of the country.

  • Czech gunmaker set to ride Colt into new markets

    It's a legendary name from the Wild West. Colt guns were a part of so many stories. The one that killed outlaw Billy the Kid recently sold at auction for $6 million. But the company hasn't fared so well. Back in 2015 it had to file for bankruptcy protection. Now it's been taken over by Czech firm CZG. And the new owners see it as a ticket to new markets. Jan Drahota is CZG group chairman: "Everybody knows Colt, everybody on the market knows Colt and everybody knows what happened to the brand over the last 15 to 20 years. And when we started to discuss the potential acquisition back in November 2020...we were very excited about it because we believe that there is many things to be done."Colt will allow CZG to expand production and compete for U.S. military contracts, as it can now satisfy "Buy in America" rules. It also gets more exposure to foreign military markets, including the UK and Canada. As a result, the Czech firm aims to double it and Colt's combined revenue to around $1 billion within a few years. That would put it on a par with another old name, Smith & Wesson. CZG shares have surged 60% this year as investors welcomed the acquisition. But some analysts say the revenue goal looks ambitious. One told Reuters that hitting the target will require a significant expansion of production, and U.S. retail demand to stay strong. Whatever happens though, a name from the history books looks set to write a few new chapters.

  • Five dead in Akron, Ohio house fire

    Five people, including three children, died in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, which left four others injured, authorities said. (Sept. 13)

  • 22-year-old missing for weeks after traveling in Grand Teton National Park, NY cops say

    “I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her,” her mother said.

  • Souhan: In losing a crucial season opener, Vikings’ flaws are exposed

    CINCINNATI - After seven months of preparation, the Vikings lined up for the first play of the 2021 season and ... committed a false-start penalty. Two plays later, they committed another penalty. They would incur 12 penalties on Sunday, and have another handful declined, and all of the yellow flags led to a loss that represents a red flag for an organization on the brink. The Cincinnati ...

  • Every Ape in Planet of the Apes Explained

    Dr. Tara Stoinski, President and CEO and Chief Scientific Officer for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, talks to WIRED about each great ape featured in the new 'Planet of the Apes' trilogy. Visit the Dian Fosse Gorilla Fund for more info on saving Gorillas >> https://gorillafund.org/ For more info on ape distribution go to: Chimpanzees >> https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/15933/129038584 Bonobos >> https://www.iflscience.com/plants-and-animals/revealed-the-ancient-genetic-link-between-chimpanzees-and-bonobos/ Western Gorillas / Eastern Gorillas >> https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/9404/136250858 / https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/39994/115576640 Sumatran Orangutans / Bornean Orangutans / Tapanuli Orangutans >> https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/121097935/123797627 / https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/121097935/123797627 / https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/120588639/120588662

  • Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel held in an Uzbek camp for about a month began leaving the country on Sunday, one of the pilots told Reuters, under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban demands for the return of the Afghans and their aircraft. Reuters was first to report that the pilots have started departing Uzbekistan. The U.S. State Department and Uzbekistan's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Rain fell on Greenland’s ice sheet for the first time ever known. Alarms should ring

    Climate scientists believe that if Greenland continues to rapidly melt, tens of millions of people around the world could face yearly flooding and displacement by 2030 ‘If the people of Miami, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai, Lagos, Bangkok and New York are not concerned, they should be.’ Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images Many people believed he couldn’t do it. Ski across the Greenland ice sheet, a vast, unmapped, high-elevation plateau of ice and snow? Madness. But Fridtjof Nansen, a young Norwegian,

  • 5 Things You Probably Don’t Know About The Vanishing Point Challenger

    Or maybe you do, and just want to talk about the baddest movie car around.

  • Man charged with 1st-degree murder, 3 counts of attempted murder in connection with fatal expressway shooting

    Exactly five months after 22-year-old Samuel Garrett was killed as he drove down the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police, tasked with locating his killer, announced an arrest and charges against the man investigators and prosecutors allege was responsible. Garrett, of the 700 block of North Central Park Avenue, was killed April 12 as he drove west on the offramp from Interstate ...

  • Toyota, Honda Oppose U.S. House Electric Vehicle Tax Plan, Say It Is 'Unfair'

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co (OTC: HNDAF) have vehemently opposed the proposal to give union-made electric vehicles in the U.S. an additional $4,500 tax incentive. What Happened: The bill, proposed by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, is set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. The bill, which is part of the $3.5 trillion spending proposal, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers, which have union-represented auto

  • Kansas student's state fair entry triggers a federal spotted lanternfly investigation

    The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that must be reported to the USDA if discovered, was part of a 4-H insect display from Thomas County.

  • Fusion energy nears reality thanks to an ultra-powerful magnet

    Fusion energy is closer to becoming a practical reality after researchers successfully tested an extremely powerful magnet.

  • Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 2

    Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams are also receiving votes?

  • I was shot 12 times. I own a gun. I know we can find common ground to end gun violence.

    I grew up in and still live in the South. I know that preserving the Second Amendment and reducing gun violence are not mutually exclusive goals.

  • Family Expands Its Living Space With a Backyard Cottage (16 photos)

    Timing was everything for this newly blended family of six. FineCraft Contractors completed construction on an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, in its Arlington, Virginia, backyard just as the pandemic hit. With four children in the household, some extra getaway space improved life as the family members...

  • Once an engineering marvel, scenic Colorado highway now threatened by climate change

    Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was built decades before global warming was top of mind.

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.