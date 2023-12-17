I go to Farmer Boys for breakfast every chance I get. Here's why I think the chain should come to every US state.

As a native Southern Californian, I grew up going to Farmer Boys for its famed all-day breakfast.

I enjoyed the cinnamon roll-inspired French toast and appreciated the friendliness of the employees.

During a recent visit, I loved the omelet, breakfast sandwich, and classic diner aesthetic.

When I was growing up in Southern California, Farmer Boys' breakfast was always a good way to start the day.

I was unaware that the fast-casual restaurant chain was only on the West Coast until I lived on the East Coast for a stint, where I missed the all-day breakfast joint, its friendly employees, and comforting diner vibes.

Today, Farmer Boys has over 100 locations across California, Arizona, and Nevada, but I think the rest of the US would love it, too.

It mostly serves burgers, fries, specialty sandwiches, salads, and sides, but its all-day breakfast menu is why I love it.

With my mom and grandmother in tow, I visited my local Farmer Boys to document the experience and show why I think it should come to every state.

I recently visited a Farmer Boys in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Outside of Farmer Boys. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

The restaurant stands out in its classic colors of burgundy, golden yellow, and green, advertising "breakfast, burgers, and more" to passersby.

Founded in 1981, five brothers known as the "Farmer Boys" opened their first location in Perris, California, according to the company website.

After the business grew to eight locations by 1995, the decision was made to franchise, and by 2005, the chain celebrated the opening of its 50th location. Today it has more than 100 locations across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

When I walked through the double doors, several cheery members called out their greetings from behind the counter.

Farmer Boys menu and register. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

Even at its busiest, this is the picture of the Farmer Boys I have always known, at least of the employees that make up the restaurants I have visited: smiling faces, friendly attitudes, and an upbeat demeanor.

A casual seating area was surrounded by booths lining the walls.

Farmer Boys seating area and booths. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

The restaurant was clean and not very busy. We had missed the early breakfast crowd, so there were only a few customers scattered around the open-style seating, with most filling up the booths that lined the restaurant's walls.

After ordering at the register, we awaited for the food at our booth before a beaming waitress carried it over soon after.

The chain's slogan is "Farm food ain't fast food." I think the quality shines through.

Farmer Boys breakfast. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

For our breakfast, we selected items we hoped would give us a well-rounded experience.

We ordered the limited-edition Cinna-roll French toast platter, the popular Farmer's omelet, a hot cake, and the raved-about two-egg breakfast sandwich.

I finished off the order with a must: a classic cup of coffee for $2.59 with unlimited refills in their printed mugs, the perfect companion to the meal.

Shared with my mom and grandmother, the $35 meal was worth every bite.

The limited-edition Cinna-roll French toast platter is the ultimate sweet breakfast.

Cinna-roll French toast platter. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

The French-toast platter cost $9.99 and came with sunny-side-up eggs on the side and bacon as my choice of meat.

Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon butter, this dish was my favorite of all the items we tried on this visit.

I love a sweet breakfast dish, and I thought this one was a well-prepared, traditional French toast with a strong cinnamon-nutmeg flavor. Maple syrup added even more sweetness, making it feel like a delicious breakfast dessert.

Every component of the two-egg breakfast sandwich is delicious.

Side-by-side of two-egg bacon breakfast sandwich. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

The two-egg breakfast sandwich with the choice of bacon as the meat was only $5.99.

What really sets the breakfast sandwich apart, in my opinion, is the locally baked brioche bun, which is buttered, fluffy, and perfectly envelops the two quality cage-free eggs, melted American cheese, and my choice of thick, crispy hickory-smoked bacon.

The Farmer's omelet, the chain's popular namesake menu item, is not for the faint of heart.

Farmer's omelet and hashbrowns. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

The Farmer's omelet was $11.59, but ours cost $13.39 because I added pepper jack cheese and a "hot cake" as a side instead of toast.

This iconic and, frankly, monster-sized omelet includes green bell peppers, diced ham, diced onions, hash browns, and shredded cheese.

I was served a hearty-sized side of hash browns. I tend to like my hash browns a little saltier, but these always come fresh and with a little crunch.

The hot cake that came with the Farmer's omelet is large and dense, making it no small feat to eat.

Side-by-side of pancake with butter and syrup. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

My other side was a single hot cake, as they call it, in lieu of toast, for $0.90.

It was fluffy and topped with a scoop of butter — which was a tad too much for me but easily wiped aside — and soaked in maple syrup. It was rather large, taking up an entire additional plate.

The best indication of a good meal is the empty platters left behind.

Empty Farmer Boys breakfast plates. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

When it comes to taste, I can always trust this restaurant to deliver, which can't always be said of America's favorite breakfast joints, like IHOP and Denny's — at least in my opinion.

As you walk out, you're invited to ring the bell if the staff did well. After a delicious meal with excellent service, I had to give it an enthusiastic ring.

Ringing the bell for good service at Farmer Boys. Melissa Wells/Business Insider

I think there is so much about this restaurant that sets it apart enough from others, and I would love to see it expand to become a nationwide chain.

From the quality ingredients that make the food worth every bite (especially their famed breakfast and award-winning burgers), to the versatile menu that caters to just about everyone, and the excellent service from friendly employees, I love every visit to Farmer Boys.

On my way out of my favorite breakfast joint, I look forward to ringing the bell, and from what I can remember, I don't think there's ever been an occasion when I haven't.

