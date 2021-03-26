Farmer coaxes forest from the desert in Burkina Faso

  • Sawadogo, a farmer, prepares to plant a tree in Ouahigouya
  • Sawadogo, a farmer, looks on in Ouahigouya
  • Sawadogo, a farmer, plants a tree in Ouahigouya
  • Sawadogo, a farmer, looks on in Ouahigouya
1 / 4

Farmer coaxes forest from the desert in Burkina Faso

Sawadogo, a farmer, prepares to plant a tree in Ouahigouya
·2 min read

OUAHIGOUYA, Burkina Faso (Reuters) - Yacouba Sawadogo murmurs advice to his sons as they press a sapling into the red earth using a centuries-old technique that he has adapted to conjure a forest from Burkina Faso's rain-starved soil.

The farmer who is well into his 70s is hailed across his province as "the man who stopped the desert". He won that title after tweaking a method of growing plants in pits to trap water - essential in the hardscrabble region fringing the Sahara.

After a terrible drought ravaged the Sahel in the 1970s and 1980s, many of Sawadogo's neighbours abandoned their farms in northern Burkina Faso. But he stayed.

Pressures on land remain. Wind erosion, water shortages, rapid population growth and overgrazing cause around 470,000 hectares of land to degrade per year, data from the environment ministry show.

His use of so-called zai pits has in four decades created a 40-hectare oasis of thorny acacia, yellow-fruiting saba and other trees near his village in Yatenga province, bordering Mali.

"This forest that you see today was really a desert - there was not even the shade of a single tree here," he says, sunlight dappling his face through the canopy above.

Farmers have dug small pits into the sunbaked soil for centuries and filled them with organic matter for their plants. Sawadogo experimented with digging wider and deeper pits and using stones.

When the rains arrive, his pits pit collect more water that feeds down to the seeds, increasing crop yields by up to 500%, according to the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP).

The adoption of zai and similar soil and water conservation methods across the West African nation over the past 30 years has improved food security, groundwater levels, tree cover and biodiversity, according to a 2018 study in the journal Sustainability.

Sawadogo will keep planting. "If there are no trees and the land is not maintained, it would be a disaster."

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Yvonne Bell; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Edward McAllister and Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • Maya ruins in Belize offer peek at ancient wealth inequality

    An examination of numerous houses excavated at two sites in southern Belize is providing insight into gaping wealth inequality in ancient Maya cities - a disparity that researchers believe was closely linked to despotic leadership. Archaeologists on Wednesday said they studied remains of 180 homes in the medium-sized city of Uxbenká and 93 homes in the smaller nearby city of Ix Kuku'il, which both flourished during the so-called Classic Maya period from roughly 250 to 900 AD. During this time, the Maya produced soaring pyramids and wondrous works of sculpture and painting, employed hieroglyphic writing and excelled at calendar-making and mathematics.

  • Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

    If stood up vertically, the ship blocking the Suez Canal would be bigger than the Empire State Building, one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5

    The confirmed deaths were in Calhoun County, in the eastern part of the state, where one of multiple twisters sprang from a “super cell” of storms that later moved into Georgia, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Pat Lindsey, a resident of the county's hard-hit town of Ohatchee, told The Associated Press that a neighbor of his was killed when a twister destroyed his mobile home. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the twister cut a diagonal path across the county, striking mostly rural areas — something that likely kept the death toll from being higher.

  • Suspect shot, injured during DEA operation in NJ

    An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and injured during a DEA operation in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • OneWeb launches 36 satellites from Russia to extend internet orbit

    OneWeb launched 36 satellites into orbit from a cosmodrome in the far east of Russia on Thursday as part of the satellite firm's plans to deliver global high-speed internet access. The launch, carried out by Arianespace from the Vostochny cosmodrome, brought the number of in-orbit satellites to 146, part of a fleet designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, the satellite operator said. OneWeb said this was the second in a five-launch programme that will enable its connectivity to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by the middle of 2021.

  • The Challenges Of Refusing To Deport Children

    President Joe Biden is committed to implementing a more humane system than his predecessor. But the logistics have proven daunting.

  • Lasers on the moon? Nuclear rockets? NASA awards millions for way-out tech

    NASA’s latest crop of space technology grants will fund work on projects ranging from power-beaming lasers for lunar missions to high-temperature testing of components for nuclear-powered rockets. Those are just a couple of the 365 concepts attracting a total of $45 million in grants from NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, also known as SBIR and STTR. Jim Reuter, associate administrator for the space agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, said the release of the SBIR/STTR Phase I solicitation was accelerated by two months to help small-scale tech ventures cope with the COVID-19 crisis. “At NASA,… Read More

  • Africa's elephants now endangered by poaching, habitat loss

    Increasing threats of poaching and loss of habitat have made Africa's elephant populations more endangered, according to a report released Thursday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The African forest elephant is critically endangered, and the African savanna elephant is endangered. The two species had previously been grouped together as a single species and were classified as vulnerable by the IUCN.

  • Norway postpones decision on AstraZeneca vaccine, TV2 reports

    Norway will delay its decision on whether to resume the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, broadcaster TV2 reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources. Authorities suspended the rollout of the vaccine two weeks ago after a small number of younger inoculated people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died. The TV2 report did not say how long a delay would last.

  • People may quit if forced to work from home, Rishi Sunak warns

    The chancellor urges firms not to scrap offices altogether, warning employees may leave if they do.

  • Can schools punish students who break COVID-19 rules on spring break? Maybe

    Schools have punished students who break COVID-19 restrictions on school grounds. Punishment for travel is trickier.

  • Screaming rows and threats to sue: How a humdrum tennis match turned ugly

    The growing tension between the ATP Tour and a group of dissatisfied players came to a head on Wednesday night as Vasek Pospisil — the leader of the dissenting group — exited the Miami Open amid an expletive-filled rant at chair umpire Arnaud Gabas. Unusually for an angry player, Pospisil was not complaining about a line-call — but rather about the ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi. “An hour and a half yesterday, the chair of the ATP f---ing screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players,” said Pospisil, after losing the first set against the USA’s McKenzie McDonald. “For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. F------ a------.” Gabas replied: “That’s enough. If you need to say something to him, then outside this court.” To which Pospisil said, “Why am I here? If you wanna default me I’ll gladly sue this whole organisation.” Men's grand slams must be three sets - it is the only way to save Roger Federer and Andy Murray The outburst came after several days of meetings had failed to produce a united platform from which the players could challenge the ATP leadership. There have been gripes aplenty — about everything from prize money in Miami, which is down by 60 per cent, to the frozen rankings system and the protocols within the tournaments’ various bio-bubbles. As ever in tennis, though, it is one thing to identify the problems and another to fix them. This sport is a nest of interlocking systems — which might be a good thing if those systems worked together seamlessly. Unfortunately, as the former ATP chairman Etienne de Villiers said this week, “Everyone distrusts everyone else. To use a very eloquent Wordsworthian expression, it’s a ratf---.” Telegraph Sport understands Gaudenzi made this very point to Pospisil when the two men met at a players’ meeting on the basketball court in Miami on Tuesday night, with an audience that also included ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli. Gaudenzi and Calvelli had been at dinner when they were called in to see Pospisil by a couple of players. According to sources, the meeting can be summed up as Pospisil listing his grievances, and then Gaudenzi challenging him to give the solutions and asking if he really thought that tennis’s deep-seated issues — which were spelled out this week in a Bloomberg report — could be so easily solved. (The Bloomberg report suggested that the key problem lies in tennis “accounting for only 1.3 per cent of the total value of global sports TV and media rights, a smaller share than golf, hockey, or cricket”.) Who came off better or worse from the basketball-court meeting will be a matter of opinion. Almost everyone in tennis agrees the ATP leadership have been all but invisible during the Covid crisis. On the other hand, Pospisil seems to have been struggling to create a convincing alternative to the ATP’s admittedly distant way of doing things, and his explosion on the court can hardly be described as statesmanlike. As for the meeting itself, the Open Court website reported: “Gaudenzi and company really went after him [Pospisil]. They called him things like ‘ignorant’, ‘uneducated’ – lovely stuff like that.” Open Court reporter Stephanie Myles added that Pospisil was reportedly in tears afterwards and was still “shaken up” when he went on court. Pospisil posted an apology after the match on social media. “I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on the court in Miami earlier today,” he said. “I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry. By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today.”

  • Out of 800,000 fully vaccinated people in Minnesota, only 89 tested positive for COVID-19

    State health officials said that's "an incredibly small number of cases." Even vaccinated people who get COVID-19 have protection from severe illness.

  • Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Enters Overbought Territory

    Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company

  • Could Sundial Growers Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Here's a pot pop quiz for you: Name the most popular marijuana stock on the Robinhood trading platform. If you answered Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, or Canopy Growth, you're close but no cigar. The correct answer is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).

  • Woman left terrified by daughter's 'creepy' conversation with imaginary friend: 'Help me'

    A young girl’s “cute” moment playing with her imaginary friends quickly turned into something more sinister that has many people wondering whether she has a sixth sense.

  • Machine finds tantalising hints of new physics

    A team working at the Large Hadron Collider finds signs of new physical laws.

  • Egyptian official says Suez Canal to reopen within a few days

    After a warning that it could take "weeks" to clear the vital cargo lane, an advisor to Egypt's president says it will be reopened within 3 days.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says