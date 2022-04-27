Farmer finds 4,500-year-old goddess of love and war statue: 'We found it by chance'

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A farmer on the Gaza Strip uncovered a 4,500-year-old Canaanite goddess statue wearing a serpent crown.

According to the BBC, the farmer was digging on his land in Khan Younis when he unearthed the artifact. The Gaza Strip was once home to the Canaanite settlement and a trade route between civilizations.

"We found it by chance. It was muddy and we washed it with water," Nidal Abu Eid, the farmer who came across the head while cultivating his field, told the outlet.

Gaza's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the nearly 7-inch-tall limestone head is believed to represent the goddess Anat and is dated to about 2,500 B.C.

An employee of Gaza&#39;s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities displays a 4,500-year-old stone sculpture found by a Palestinian farmer while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip.
An employee of Gaza's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities displays a 4,500-year-old stone sculpture found by a Palestinian farmer while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip.

'Armless' but deadly: Is dinosaur fossil discovered in Argentina an entirely new species?

"We realized that it was a precious thing, but we didn't know it was of such great archaeological value," Eid told the BBC. "We thank God, and we are proud that it stayed in our land, in Palestine, since the Canaanite times."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ancient goddess of love, war statue discovered by farmer on Gaza strip

